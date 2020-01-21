e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: 5 union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 5 union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 08:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man carries hay on his back as he walks on a wooden bridge in Shopian, South Kashmir.
A man carries hay on his back as he walks on a wooden bridge in Shopian, South Kashmir.( (Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times))
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

5 Union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today

Out of 36 Union ministers, who are currently on Jammu and Kashmir visit, only five will travel to three districts of Kashmir from Tuesday as part of Centre’s outreach programme after the nullification of Article 370, according to officials.

Read full story here.

Pandits will return to Kashmir Valley with dignity, says Ram Madhav

Having fulfilled its long-pending promise of negating Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that the next objective for the party is to ensure the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Read full story here.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes bill to establish three capitals

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly late on Monday night passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that intended to give shape to state government’s plan of having three capitals--executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool.

Read full story here.

China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected

The mysterious coronavirus claimed fourth life in China’s Wuhan, increasing the death toll on Tuesday, with over 225 believed to be affected in the pneumonia outbreak.

Read full story here.

Tanhaji box office day 11: Ajay Devgn’s film earns Rs 175 cr; to beat Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Bharat

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, is racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. The film continues to register strong holds at the box office and is likely to deliver one of the best second week totals in recent times.

Read full story here.

Ganguly, Kohli and their Rahuls: Can keeper-batsman be the missing piece of jigsaw yet again

Necessity is the mother of invention they say. When push comes to shove, even the most conventional of people are forced to think out of the box. Indian cricket captains, until a certain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, were known for being traditionalists in their approach.

Read full story here.

Screen Actor Guilds Awards 2020: Here are some of the best red carpet looks from SAG Awards 2020

The awards’ season has been upon us for a couple of weeks now, and we see celebrities, whether it’s in Bollywood or Hollywood, do their best to look the most stylish on the coveted red carpet.

Read full story here.

BJP’s Sunil Yadav to fight Arvind Kejriwal for prestigious New Delhi seat
BJP’s Sunil Yadav to fight Arvind Kejriwal for prestigious New Delhi seat
Day after missing deadline, Kejriwal to file nomination for Delhi polls today
Day after missing deadline, Kejriwal to file nomination for Delhi polls today
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
Republic@70: People who steered India’s founding document
Republic@70: People who steered India’s founding document
‘Look at these cowards’: Mani Shankar Aiyar dig at Centre’s J&K outreach
‘Look at these cowards’: Mani Shankar Aiyar dig at Centre’s J&K outreach
Ganguly, Kohli & their Rahuls: Can keeper batsman be the missing piece
Ganguly, Kohli & their Rahuls: Can keeper batsman be the missing piece
‘Giving birth to children like animals harmful for country’: Wasim Rizvi
‘Giving birth to children like animals harmful for country’: Wasim Rizvi
