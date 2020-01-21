Tanhaji box office day 11: Ajay Devgn’s film earns Rs 175 cr; to beat Mission Mangal, Good Newwz, Bharat

bollywood

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, is racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark. The film continues to register strong holds at the box office and is likely to deliver one of the best second week totals in recent times.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 8 crore on its second Monday. This takes the total collection of the film to Rs 175 crore in India. The film had a massive second Sunday, with collections of Rs 22.12 crore.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

⭐️ Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.

⭐️ #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Confirming Tanhaji becoming Ajay’s second highest grossing film and Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s highest, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Tanhaji benchmarks...Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3. Rs 100 cr: Day 6. Rs 125 cr: Day 8. Rs 150 cr: Day 10. India biz. Surpasses *lifetime biz* of TotalDhamaal. Now Ajay Devgn’s second highest grossing film, after GolmaalAgain. Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s highest grossing film.”·

Tanhaji had released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. The film is struggling in its second week. Taran had earlier shared the second weekend collection of the film. It has earned Rs 32.48 domestically by its second Sunday. Calling it a rough run, he wrote on Twitter, “Chhapaak is rejected... Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. India biz.”

#Chhapaak is rejected... Despite no *major release* this week, Weekend 2 shows no spark or enthusiasm... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 32.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

He also shared the overseas collections of the film. “Chhapaak - Overseas - Total *after Weekend 2* [till 19 Jan 2020]: $ 1.84 million [Rs 13.07 cr]... Key markets...USA + Canada: $ 545k. UAE + GCC: $ 660k. UK: $ 206k Australia: $ 155k. Will cross $ 2 million by the end of Week 2,” he wrote.

