News updates from Hindustan Times: 7 to be inducted into Karnataka cabinet today and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Karnataka Cabinet expansion: No berth for Congress defector Munirathna
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday finalised and sent seven names to Raj Bhavan as new ministers are set to take oath today. Read more
Bharat biotech dispatches first batch of Covaxin to Delhi, 10 other cities
Ahead of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, India's first consignment of Covaxin was on Wednesday transported to Delhi and 10 other cities. Read more
Dense fog envelops Delhi; airport operations remain unaffected
The national Capital woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday. Even as dense fog covered parts of Delhi, including the airport, officials said there was no impact on flight operations but low visibility procedures were set in place. Read more
Tesla enters India at last, registers as Tesla India Motors in Karnataka
American electric car maker Tesla has registered its Indian arm amid indications that the company is set to enter the country's automobile market. Read more
'He would've needed 15-inch spikes to do what people were accusing him of': Langer slams criticism directed at Smith
Australia coach Justin Langer is miffed with the criticism directed at Steve Smith that he scuffed Rishabh Pant's guard. During the drink's interval on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, the stump camera recorded Smith shadow practicing at the crease where Pant was supposed to take strike. Read more
Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is a woman possessed in Netflix thriller, film out on Feb 26
The first teaser of Girl on the Train is finally out and gives a peek into its atmospheric and suspenseful world, with Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic woman who is also our (often unreliable) narrator. Read more
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s self care mantra will make your mental health thank you
When she is not busy slaying at exotic holiday destinations or nailing complex Yoga moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is busy promoting mental health and doing her bit to smash the stigma around it. Read more
Mumbai Police shares Da Vinci code of 'safety'. Seen it yet?
The Mumbai Police often uses their social media handles to share creative posts conveying cautionary information. Their latest share is a fine addition to this genre of advisory posts. This share, which hilariously highlights road safety rules, is a must check out. Here
'Farmers won't participate': Protestors reject SC order for talks with panel
In the latest episode of In Focus, Avik Saha, National Convener, Jai Kisan Andolan, said that protesting farmers will not participate in talks with the panel formed by the Supreme Court. Watch
Efforts will continue to make India a truly self-reliant nation: Piyush Goyal
Envoy calls Indian embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens
Vaccine drive accelerates, doses reach far corners of India
'Spreading hope': Covid-19 vaccine doses reach far corners of India
Odisha BJP MP's free food scheme for needy in Bhubaneswar irks civic body
- Clearly aimed at slum dwellers, who form the bulk of Bhubaneswar's electorate, Sarangi's lunch on wheels for the poor has not pleased officials in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.
North shivers as Srinagar records lowest temp in 8 years; no relief soon
Publication of notice for interfaith marriage optional, rules Allahabad HC
- The court ruled that it shall be optional for the parties to the intended marriage to make a request in writing to the marriage officer to publish or not to publish a notice.
Talks must continue: MoS Rupala on Jan 15 scheduled meeting with farmer groups
News updates from Hindustan Times: MoHFW denies doubts on vaccine allocation
‘Big achievement’, says DRDO chief after Centre approves LCA Tejas deal
Apprehension of deficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines baseless: Health ministry
For the first time in 7 months, no Covid-19 related death in Jammu and Kashmir
- The last time Jammu and Kashmir maintained a clean slate recorded was on June 3 when no Covid-19 death was reported.
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai on Thursday to attend 'Jallikattu'
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to soon seek emergency-use approval in India, reports
Chhattisgarh gets first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine
- A total of 2,67,399 healthcare personnel and other frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, for which 1,349 centres have been identified across the state.
