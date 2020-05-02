e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: 7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: 7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 16:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A medical worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease.
A medical worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters photo )
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19

Seven migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, who came back from Maharashtra recently, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports said on Saturday. Read more

Telangana man slits 4-yr-old daughter’s throat; cites poverty, lack of liquor due to lockdown

The police in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Friday arrested a 35-year-old tribal man who allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat, out of depression stemming from poverty and also non-availability of liquor due to lockdown in the state. Read more

Woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for Covid-19

A 23-year-old healthcare intern working at the emergency department of Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Friday late night, as the overall tally in Uttarakhand rose to 58. Read more

The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap

When North Korea broke a three-week silence on leader Kim Jong Un’s public activity on Saturday, it offered no clue where he has been during a period of intense global speculation about his health and whereabouts, or why he was hidden from the public for so long. Read more

100 Hours, 100 Stars: A non- stop tribute to Covid-19 warriors, entertainment with a cause

Fever Network, the home of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One and one of India’s leading radio networks, and has recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. Read more

Irrfan Khan, Sridevi’s Pakistani co-star Adnan Siddiqui apologises after a TV show host jokes about late actors

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked with Sridevi and Irrfan Khan in Bollywood films, recently found himself in an uncomfortable situation. During an appearing on a television show its host cracked a distasteful joke about the death of two late actors. Read more

He helped me master my rhythm: Ashwin credits former India cricketer

For all his variations, different actions and trickeries with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin is incredibly accurate. The fact that he has become more successful in Test cricket has got a lot do with his accuracy and precision as a spinner. Read more

Parents send kids for tuitions, cops spot them on the street. Here’s what happened next

It’s hard not to be won over by the naivete of kids. And this kid in Punjab leading policemen to the home of his tuition teacher where he was sent for classes amid the lockdown is a case in point. Read more

Watch: Can India become a wrestling powerhouse? WWE Champion Drew McIntyre answers 

As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
LIVE| PM Modi holds meeting to discuss ways to boost agriculture sector
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
PM Modi switches gear, steps up focus on reviving economy
Didn't care who's bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman's greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un's photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on 'shady' Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
