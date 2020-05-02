News updates from Hindustan Times: 7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:56 IST

7 UP migrant workers who returned from Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19

Seven migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, who came back from Maharashtra recently, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reports said on Saturday. Read more

Telangana man slits 4-yr-old daughter’s throat; cites poverty, lack of liquor due to lockdown

The police in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Friday arrested a 35-year-old tribal man who allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter by slitting her throat, out of depression stemming from poverty and also non-availability of liquor due to lockdown in the state. Read more

Woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for Covid-19

A 23-year-old healthcare intern working at the emergency department of Rishikesh-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Friday late night, as the overall tally in Uttarakhand rose to 58. Read more

The art of re-emergence: Kim Jong Un appears after long gap

When North Korea broke a three-week silence on leader Kim Jong Un’s public activity on Saturday, it offered no clue where he has been during a period of intense global speculation about his health and whereabouts, or why he was hidden from the public for so long. Read more

100 Hours, 100 Stars: A non- stop tribute to Covid-19 warriors, entertainment with a cause

Fever Network, the home of Fever FM, Radio Nasha and Radio One and one of India’s leading radio networks, and has recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - A Non- Stop Tribute to COVID warriors’. Read more

Irrfan Khan, Sridevi’s Pakistani co-star Adnan Siddiqui apologises after a TV show host jokes about late actors

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked with Sridevi and Irrfan Khan in Bollywood films, recently found himself in an uncomfortable situation. During an appearing on a television show its host cracked a distasteful joke about the death of two late actors. Read more

He helped me master my rhythm: Ashwin credits former India cricketer

For all his variations, different actions and trickeries with the ball, Ravichandran Ashwin is incredibly accurate. The fact that he has become more successful in Test cricket has got a lot do with his accuracy and precision as a spinner. Read more

Parents send kids for tuitions, cops spot them on the street. Here’s what happened next

It’s hard not to be won over by the naivete of kids. And this kid in Punjab leading policemen to the home of his tuition teacher where he was sent for classes amid the lockdown is a case in point. Read more

Watch: Can India become a wrestling powerhouse? WWE Champion Drew McIntyre answers