e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Parents send kids for tuitions, cops spot them on the street. Here’s what happened next

Parents send kids for tuitions, cops spot them on the street. Here’s what happened next

The video posted on Twitter shows the boy walking along with the police officer to the tutor’s house.

it-s-viral Updated: May 02, 2020 16:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid showing a cop the way to his teacher’s house.
The image shows the kid showing a cop the way to his teacher’s house. (Twitter/@GautamTrivedi)
         

It’s hard not to be won over by the naivete of kids. And this kid in Punjab leading policemen to the home of his tuition teacher where he was sent for classes amid the lockdown is a case in point.

A video posted on Twitter shows a part of the incident and has since gone viral. “Kids were sent for tuition by parents so the kids reported against their parents and teachers to the police,” wrote Twitter user Gautam Trivedi while sharing the video.

A longer video, however, shows that the boy was spotted out on the street with another child and their uncle while returning from the class. Upon questioning, the boy told them about the tuitions and led the officers to the teacher’s house.

The video posted on Twitter shows the boy walking along with the police officer to the tutor’s house. Once there, the kid knocks on the door asking his teacher to open the door. When she comes out, the cop asks her who gave her permission to conduct tuition classes. The boy adds that three more kids come to tutor’s home for classes for weeks now.

The policeman goes on to remind them that schools and colleges are closed for a reason and this shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Watch the video below:

Posted on April 29, the video has collected over four lakh views, some 17,000 likes and more than 6,000 retweets - and still counting. The video has collected a ton of reactions.

“You can learn many things from children. Hope the child’s parents learnt a lesson,” says a Twitter user. “Never underestimate the power of little ones,” jokes another.

What do you think about this?

tags
top news
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
122 CRPF troopers of Delhi battalion test Covid-19 +ve, over 100 results awaited
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
Face mask, white stick: Do Kim Jong Un’s photos hold clues of his absence?
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
If I bat for an hour, you’ll see a big one: How Dravid spelt doom for Pak
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
US allows emergency use of antiviral drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper