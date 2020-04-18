News updates from Hindustan Times: Air pollution in Maharashtra sees significant drop during Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air pollution in Maharashtra sees significant drop during Covid-19 lockdown

Latest satellite data on air quality two weeks before and two weeks during coronavirus lockdown show a big improvement in the air quality, mainly for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, in major Maharashtrian cities such as Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. Read more

3 workers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai’s Virar, 1 critical

Three labourers suffocated to death and another was injured after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the septic tank of a private bungalow in Virar on Friday. Read more

Uttarakhand police use Netflix’s Money Heist character to ask people to stay home

Police in Uttarakhand are taking a little help from a character from Netflix’s popular series Money Heist to urge people to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown.They posted a photograph featuring Professor played by actor Alvaro Morte on Friday with that appeal. Read more

Looking into reports that coronavirus ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, says Donald Trump

The US is looking into reports that the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 150,000 people globally, “escaped” from a Wuhan lab in China, President Donald Trump has said. Read more

CEOs of Test nations to discuss Covid-19’s effect on future tours

Chief executives of Test playing nations will attend a conference call next week to discuss the impact of the Covid–19 pandemic on the Future Tours Program (FTP). Foremost on the agenda will be the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) that is now in doubt. Read more

Private schools in Bihar withhold salaries of teachers, cite low fee collection

While the government’s order to private schools for waiving fees for the months of March and April brought some respite to parents, scores of teaching and non-teaching staff in the state capital are facing the fallout of the order as they have been denied full salary this month. Read more

Vodafone Idea discontinues double data offer on its prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone Idea has discontinued its double data offer which it offered on three of its prepaid recharge plans. The telco has discontinued this offer in eight telecom circles out of the 22 regions it operates on. Read more

World Heritage Day 2020: Significance, history and how to celebrate

Every year, April 18 is observed as World Heritage Day to promote cultural heritage via activities which are undertaken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). Read more

Anushka Sharma won’t allow Virat Kohli to return the haircut favour, says ‘the reverse is not happening’. See pic

Anushka Sharma surprised fans when she gave cricketer husband Virat Kohli a perfect haircut last month. However, the actor has said that she will not allow him to return the favour. A fan shared a sketch of Virat giving Anushka a haircut with Scooby Doo looking on. Virat can be seen winking as he cuts her long hair. Read more