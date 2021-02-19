News updates from HT: Several nations eager to accept BJP's ideals, says Tripura minister and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
‘Influenced by BJP, several countries will accept BJP ideals’: Tripura minister
Tripura law minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday claimed that several countries including the US and Sri Lanka were influenced by BJP's ideals and were thinking of accepting them. Read more
NASA nails historic Mars landing in hunt for ancient life
Mars landings are among the toughest challenges in space exploration, and Perseverance’s arrival in Jezero Crater was the trickiest NASA has ever attempted. Read more
WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy
WhatsApp decided to launch a public outreach to explain its controversial privacy policy to users, outlining what this involves, but going ahead with a plan Indian government asked to abandon. Read more
China admits 4 soldiers killed in Galwan clash with India, reveals their name
China named four Chinese soldiers who died during a border clash with Indian troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year. This comes 9 months after China withholds details of casualties. Read more
Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season
Bigg Boss 14 is finally nearing its ‘real’ finale without many changes. The makers tried every trick this season in the name of ‘ab scene paltega,’ but it didn't work. Read more
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squads of all eight IPL teams after auction
The IPL 2021 Auctions saw all the eight franchises bidding strategically. While Chris Morris emerged to be the most expensive buys in IPL history for ₹16.25 crore, K Gowtham became most expensive Indian player. Read more
Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: What’s allowed inside stadium? Police brief on security | Watch
India and England are set to play two test matches and five T20s in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Security arrangements have been intensified ahead of the matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC to set up 69,000 extra polling booths for next round of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China admits 5 PLA soldiers killed during Galwan clash with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Article 370 was discriminatory’: Envoys told and apprised of Pak lies on J&K
- In Jammu, the envoys met woman sarpanches, Jammu Mayor, members of West Pak Refugees Action Committee, Valmiki community and others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: 3 militants, policeman killed in separate gunfights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE: India reports 13,193 cases, 97 deaths in the last 24 hours
'I love my mother': Shabnam's son to President to commute her death sentence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Several nations eager to accept BJP's ideals, says Tripura
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many parts of north, west India record high night temperatures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Influenced by BJP, several countries will accept BJP ideals’: Tripura minister
- The minister further claimed that the entire world was drawn towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideals and persona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Congress' Pilot to address Kisan Mahapanchayat
- The protest against the farm laws have entered its 84th day on Friday.
It is in America's interest to assist the rise of India: US think tank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian American leading Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, country’s aviation sector yet to witness growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, BSP MP raise LAC situation at defence standing committee meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox