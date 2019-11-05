e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra govt’s latest name change mired in controversy and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy(PTI file photo)
         

From Kalam to YSR and back: Andhra govt’s latest name change mired in controversy

The YS Jagan Mohan-led Andhra Pradesh government seems to have tied itself in knots over yet another renaming. A day after redesignating ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards’ as ‘YSR Vidya Puraskars’, the government hastily withdrew the order on Tuesday following criticism from various quarters. Read more

Testing times, says Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik at protest by police personnel, asks them to return to duty

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday asked scores of police personnel protesting outside his office to resume duty, telling them that he expected justice for the police in the inquiry instituted by the high court. Read more

In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM

The Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said that Fadnavis seemed to be at a “loss for words” after his meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. Read more

Chinese President Xi expresses ‘high degree of trust’ in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

China’s President Xi Jinping expressed a “high degree of trust” in Hong Kong’s embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam after the two met in Shanghai on Monday months after the city has been rocked by protests that have pitted locals against the police. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni could be a guest commentator in Day-Night Test - Report

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni could see a return in an unexpected role during India’s 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is set to be the first day-night Test for Virat Kohli-led side. Read more

Panipat trailer: Kriti Sanon is compared to MS Dhoni, EMI instalments as hilarious memes flood Twitter

Panipat film’s trailer received mixed reactions from the viewers who shared their views on Twitter. While many hailed Ashutosh Gowariker’s art, some were not convinced with the casting for the lead protagonist. Read more

Crops in the clouds: The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

At the top of a three-storey building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables. Read more

