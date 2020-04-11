News updates from Hindustan Times: Andhra wants lockdown restricted to red zones; KCR demands 2-week extension & all the latest news

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:13 IST

Andhra wants lockdown restricted to red zones; KCR demands 2-week extension

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday suggested to the Centre to lift the lockdown and confine it only to the red zones which have reported a larger number of Covid-19 positive cases.

In major relief, Goa’s Tablighi Jamaat suspects test negative for Covid-19

All the 46 Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined and tested for coronavirus in Goa have been found to be negative for the disease, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Saturday.

Jaish operative nabbed from Jammu village on Indo-Pak border

An overground worker (OGW) of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit was arrested from a village near the border with Pakistan in RS Pura sector of Jammu district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

Covid-19: Karnataka extends lockdown by 2 weeks, throws in some relaxations

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Saturday that the statewide lockdown will be extended for another fortnight after April 14 but with certain relaxations to agricultural and industrial sectors to soften the impact on the economy.

Africans harassed in southern China amid Covid-19 and fear of imported cases

The US embassy in China issued a security alert on Saturday for African-Americans living and working in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou after several reports said members of the large black community in the city were being targeted and harassed amid Covid-19 fears.

‘There’s a dearth of role models in current Indian team’: Gautam Gambhir

Agreeing with his former teammate and India's 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said there is indeed a dearth of role models in the current Indian side.

Bengal schools hike fees, colleges stop paying part- time lecturers amid coronavirus crisis

Amid lockdown in West Bengal a number of private and unaided schools affiliated to various boards have hiked fees while some colleges have stopped giving monthly remuneration to part-time lecturers, forcing the government to take exception.

Instagram brings Direct Messages to web version: Here’s how to get started

Facebook's Instagram yesterday (April 10) rolled out one of the key features it was testing since quite some time – sending Direct Messages to each other on the web version.

The US Embassy in Delhi just hosted some unexpected visitors. See pics

A group of unlikely guests paid a visit to the Embassy of the United States, New Delhi during the lockdown. However, their appearance was much appreciated, especially by United States Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster.

Covid Lockdown: Here’s how dressing up will help drive the depression blues away

While we don't really experience Spring in India, the current weather is the perfect transition from the chilly winters to the scorching summers.

Watch| 4 deaths & 28 cases: The challenges in curbing COVID-19 in Dharavi