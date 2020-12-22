News updates from Hindustan Times: 63 insurgents surrender in front of Assam CM Sonowal and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Assam CM Sonowal welcomes 63 surrendering insurgents
Former self-styled deputy commander-in-chief of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Drishti Rajkhowa and 62 other rebels from four insurgent outfits of the region surrendered with arms and ammunition in front of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. Read more
New Covid-19 strain: Air India directs crew to remain isolated during domestic, international layovers
National carrier Air India has issued a directive to its crew members across international and domestic stations to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete during of their layovers in light of the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) said to spread faster. Read more
Delhi’s pollution increases, temperature to fall further
Pollution levels in the national capital continued to increase on Tuesday and its air quality index (AQI) reading reached 350 at 7am, which is considered to be in the “very poor” zone. Read more
Saudi Arabia suspends Air India, other flights for a week
All international flights, including those of Air India’s, to and from Saudi Arabia were suspended for a week on Monday owing to fears over a new strain of coronavirus that put London and all of southern England on a Christmas lockdown last week. Read more
India vs Australia: Poor technique, not bouncers the real issue
As the Border-Gavaskar series heads into its second Test and India lick their wounds from the Adelaide collapse, talk has turned to the use of the short ball during the tour. There has been a spate of injuries from batters being hit by bouncers; Australia’s opener-in-waiting Will Pucovski got one on his helmet that felled him, ruling him out of the first Test. Read more
Gauahar Khan’s yellow lehenga for Chiksa ceremony is one look that every bride-to-be should bookmark
Actor and model Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot to her fiance Zaid Darbar on the weekend. The couple of the hour kickstarted their wedding festivities with a haldi-like ceremony, known as Chiksa. In this ceremony, Chiksa is applied to the bride and groom to keep the buri nazar at bay. The wedding that is going to be a grand multiple-day event has the fans of the star couple excited. Read more
Sara Ali Khan’s attempt at rhyming gives Akshay Kumar a headache as they shoot for Atrangi Re, watch video
Actors Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were spotted at the Taj Mahal, shooting for their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Akshay’s picture from Monday in Shah Jahan’s costume had caused quite a stir. Read more
Watch: ‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
Farmers continued to intensify their protest near the national capital. Demanding repeal of three recent agri-reform laws, the protestors started a relay hunger strike. Watch here