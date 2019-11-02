News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Angela Merkel comments on Delhi pollution and all the latest news at this hour

india

Angela Merkel comments on Delhi pollution, says good reason to replace diesel buses

German Chancellor Angela Merkel , whose two day visit to capital Delhi coincided with one of the worst spells of pollution in the National Capital region, said the Delhi pollution presented a very good argument for replacing public buses run on diesel with those powered by electricity.

Treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may end up costing his life: UN expert

The treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing the threat of extradition from Britain to the US on espionage charges, is putting his life "at risk", an independent UN rights expert said Friday.

‘Allow extra time for commute’: Track maintenance slows down trains on Metro Blue Line

The services on Delhi Metro's Blue line, between Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Dwarka Sector-21, were hit on Saturday due to track maintenance work, DMRC said. The corporation also advised travellers to factor in extra time for commute.

What the WhatsApp spying reveals | Editorial

On Thursday, The Indian Express reported that an Israeli spyware, Pegasus, was used to spy on journalists, activists, lawyers and politicians in India. Owned by the NSO group, Pegasus was deployed to target the WhatsApp messaging service of select individuals and gain access to their entire phone data .

India vs Bangladesh: The 19-yr-old Delhi boy who dismissed Rohit Sharma and castled Shikhar Dhawan in India’s net session

It was a mere trundle, and a nice smooth release of the ball. It pitched just outside the off stump around good length, it did not seam, did not shape much yet did just enough to compliment the bounce and took the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat.

Meet the youngsters who use typewriter to foster relationships

If the surrealist artist René Magritte had to paint Golconda today, his bowler-hat wearing men would be staring at their phones instead of glancing at the viewer. But true to the original, they would remain equidistant from each other - a fitting metaphor for what communication in the insta-messaging era looks like.

Kartik Aaryan was told ‘he won’t get work even in ads and serials’ by casting director who called him to apologise after success

Kartik Aaryan may be one of the most sought after and busiest actors in Bollywood right now but getting here was not a cakewalk. In a recent interview, he revealed how he, too, had to face his own fair share of rejections and harsh words.

