Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Poison inside sweets’: Farmers’ leader on Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws

A leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said on Friday the Centre’s proposal to suspend the three contentious agricultural laws for up to 18 months was like “hiding poison inside sweets” and an attempt to end the agitation that has been going since November last year. KMSC's SS Pandher reiterated that the unions will once again discuss their demands for a legal assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a repeal of the laws in the talks with the Centre on Friday. Read more

‘We respect the game’: Siraj reveals how Rahane turned down umpires’ offer to leave the field after racial abuse

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in India on Thursday after having a terrific Test series Down Under. During a media interaction on his arrival, the Hyderabad bowler revealed an incident from the Sydney Test where the on-field umpires gave the Indian team an option to leave the field midway after he was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd in Sydney. Read more

Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta

The old Bollywood vintage vibe has a certain elan to it which we don’t often get to see nowadays. However, Nora Fatehi’s recent black and white image took us straight back to that era and made us fall in love with it all over again. The fashionista, who is holidaying in Dubai at the moment, has been sharing some stunning sartorial moments and giving us the much-needed inspiration. Read more

UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch

Gabbar Singh, the famous antagonist from the beloved 1975 Bollywood film Sholay, is a criminal by all accounts. However, instead of looting and murdering (the violations Gabbar is renowned for), UP Police has used this fictional character's example to show punishment issued for a different type of offence. Read more

Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics

Ahead of her wedding with actor Varun Dhawan, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was seen leaving her house for the wedding venue in Alibaug. Natasha and her family were seen outside their home, getting ready to leave. Read more

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane welcomed with dhol, flowers after historic Australia tour

Ajinkya Rahane returned home after leading India to a historic Test series win Down Under. The stand-in skipper landed in Mumbai and received a hero's welcome on his arrival. Watch more