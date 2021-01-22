News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Govt's strategy was to throw a net at us, says farmers' leader
‘Poison inside sweets’: Farmers’ leader on Centre’s offer to suspend farm laws
A leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) said on Friday the Centre’s proposal to suspend the three contentious agricultural laws for up to 18 months was like “hiding poison inside sweets” and an attempt to end the agitation that has been going since November last year. KMSC's SS Pandher reiterated that the unions will once again discuss their demands for a legal assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a repeal of the laws in the talks with the Centre on Friday. Read more
‘We respect the game’: Siraj reveals how Rahane turned down umpires’ offer to leave the field after racial abuse
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj arrived in India on Thursday after having a terrific Test series Down Under. During a media interaction on his arrival, the Hyderabad bowler revealed an incident from the Sydney Test where the on-field umpires gave the Indian team an option to leave the field midway after he was subjected to racial abuse by the crowd in Sydney. Read more
Nora Fatehi channels Madhubala's old Bollywood charm in pearl bustier, dupatta
The old Bollywood vintage vibe has a certain elan to it which we don’t often get to see nowadays. However, Nora Fatehi’s recent black and white image took us straight back to that era and made us fall in love with it all over again. The fashionista, who is holidaying in Dubai at the moment, has been sharing some stunning sartorial moments and giving us the much-needed inspiration. Read more
UP Police shares snippets from Sholay to impart important health advice. Watch
Gabbar Singh, the famous antagonist from the beloved 1975 Bollywood film Sholay, is a criminal by all accounts. However, instead of looting and murdering (the violations Gabbar is renowned for), UP Police has used this fictional character's example to show punishment issued for a different type of offence. Read more
Natasha Dalal-Varun Dhawan wedding: The bride and her wedding trousseau leave for Alibaug. See pics
Ahead of her wedding with actor Varun Dhawan, fashion designer Natasha Dalal was seen leaving her house for the wedding venue in Alibaug. Natasha and her family were seen outside their home, getting ready to leave. Read more
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane welcomed with dhol, flowers after historic Australia tour
Ajinkya Rahane returned home after leading India to a historic Test series win Down Under. The stand-in skipper landed in Mumbai and received a hero's welcome on his arrival. Watch more
Odisha BJP protests ‘shoddy’ paddy procurement, govt suspends 15 officials
- At least 10,000 farmers and BJP leaders had surrounded the RDC office in Sambalpur town on Thursday, protesting deductions in farmers’ payments by rice millers among other issues.
India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi
- India totally self-reliant in terms of Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi interacts with Varanasi health workers, vaccinators
Union ministers start 11th round of talks with protesting farmer unions
PM Modi lauds India's cricket win over Australia
HT Environment Conclave: Govt to train village women to test water quality
Bengal forest minister Rajib Banerjee resigns from post
- Banerjee had taken to Facebook to criticise senior Trinamool leader earlier in January, saying they have not paid heed to his concerns.
Social media posts against govt, officials to drive action by Bihar Police
Mhada to draw lottery for over 5600 houses in Pune division
Learn from India’s performance in Australia: Modi at Tezpur varsity convocation
More Indians stepping out; surge in flight, hotel bookings: Report
Congress Working Committee may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30
UPI platform to be updated, users may face inconvenience: NPCI
- NPCI has not specified the time it would take to update the system.
Chhattisgarh claims to have procured record paddy at MSP this season
- The official data also shows a big increase in the total number of registered paddy farmers, which now stands at 21.52 lakh.
