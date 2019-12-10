News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Protesters back on street against Citizenship Amendment Bill in northeast and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 12:57 IST

Protesters back on street against Citizenship Amendment Bill in northeast

Hundreds of protesters took to streets blocking roads, burning tyres and shouting slogans in Assam as life across most parts of the northeast was hit on Tuesday, a day after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha. Read more

Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI

Former chief justice of India Justice RM Lodha spoke to Hindustan Times about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which grants citizenship to religious minorities from three Muslim-majority countries in India’s neighbourhood, passed by the Lok Sabha after hours of debate. Read more

US commission seeks sanctions against Amit Shah if citizenship bill passed

A federal US commission on international religious freedom has said that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is a “dangerous turn in the wrong direction” and sought American sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah if the bill is passed by both houses of the Indian Parliament. Read more

Karnataka byelections: Here is why Congress lost

Internal divisions and an absence of clarity over its future course of action, including on state of alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), cost Congress dearly in the Karnataka bypolls, say party leaders and independent analysts. Read more

Alia Bhatt tries to calm down dad Mahesh as he loses cool at daughter’s book launch, watch video

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool at the book launch of his daughter Shaheen Bhatt at a recent event where the entire family was present. Read more

Star Trek writer DC Fontana no more: Five women authors of sci-fi you must read

Thrilling fans of adventure and science fiction for over five decades, the TV show Star Trek has influenced popular imagination like no other. Read more

India vs West Indies: The Mumbai connection that could hurt Virat Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede

West Indies will look up to their experienced players when they lock horns against India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Read more