News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Rahul Gandhi backs Sharad Pawar and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:02 IST

Rahul Gandhi backs Sharad Pawar, lashes out at ‘vindictive government’

Wading into the recent controversy sparked by Enforcement Directorate’s move to book Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar for his alleged involvement in Rs 25,000-crore MSC Bank fraud case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed ED’s action, alleging that it backed by a ‘vindictive government’ and has a hue of political opportunism.

‘Demolish Maradu flats’: SC orders Rs 25 lakh compensation for owners

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a last-minute effort by the Kerala government to put on hold the demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi that violate coastal regulation zone norms and ordered the state government to give each flatowner Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation.

Salman Khan’s ex-bodyguard goes berserk in UP after overdosing on steroids

A former bodyguard of actor Salman Khan went berserk in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Thursday after due to high dose of steroids. The actor’s former bodyguard, Anaz Qureshi, who works as a bouncer in Mumbai, had consumed an overdose of steroids and lost his mental balance as side-effect, according to the police report.

Assembly by-polls Results LIVE Updates: BJP leading in Hamirpur and Badharghat, LDF ahead in Pala, Cong in Dantewada

With counting of votes underway in Pala (Kerala), Hamirpur (UP), Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) and Badharghat (Tripura)., Results of byelections to four assembly constituencies - one each in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tripura - will be declared on Friday. Voting for these seats was held on September 23.

‘Let me take a selfie first’: El Salvador president tells UN before his maiden speech

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele surprised attendees of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday by clicking a selfie before his maiden speech. “If you’ll just bear with me a second,” he said, pulling out a phone, lifting it up to his grinning face and snapping a photo, which he later posted on Twitter to his 1.1 million followers, reported South China Morning Post.

‘Historic moment’: In a first, Saudi Arabia to offer tourist visas

Saudi Arabia said Friday it will offer tourist visas for the first time, opening up the ultra-conservative kingdom to holidaymakers as part of a push to diversify its economy away from oil.

Yuvraj Singh hints at a ‘different captain’ citing Virat Kohli’s workload

Should Virat Kohli make way for Rohit Sharma as India’s T20 captain? Is it the right move keeping the T20 World Cup of next year in mind? Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh spiced up the split captaincy debate by bringing in workload management into play.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 12:58 IST