News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country. “Modi ji has shown tremendous growth in 'GDP' i.e. gas-diesel-petrol prices! The public is plagued by inflation, Modi government is busy in tax collection,” he tweeted in Hindi. Read more
UFC 257: Dustin Poirier shocks the world, knocks out Conor McGregor in second round
Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon after more than a year. All the eyes were firmly on him as the world looked to see which McGregor turns up in Abu Dhabi. Is it the McGregor of old who was a knockout artist or the McGregor of the last few years who had lost his sheen in the fighting game? Read more
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game
There is certainly no stopping Kirti Kulhari as she nails one stellar performance after another on web series and Bollywood alike but while at it, the diva has been making it effortlessly glam which has left the fashionista in us inspired. Read more
Swara Bhasker on living in an office in initial days in Mumbai: ''No society was ready to rent a house to 2 girls'
As theatres remain mostly shut through the coronavirus pandemic, Swara Bhasker had a successful stint on the OTT platform with release of one film and two web series on different streaming platforms. She has now kickstarted the new year with yet another web show, Aapke Kamrey Mein Koi Rahta Hai. The actor, however, is seen in a different avatar: as a ghost with cropped hair. Read more
The Interview | Hardeep Puri: 'Old Parliament building will not be a museum'
In the first edition of The Interview, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks to Kumkum Chadha on a host of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to the Central Vista project. Puri, who holds the Housing & Urban Affairs, and Civil Aviation portfolios, rejected the controversy surrounding privatisation of airports and Adani Group's bids. He also defended the government's decision to export Covid-19 vaccines. Watch the full interview for more.
Canadian company is looking for ‘candyologists’. Will pay employees to taste-test candies
Who wouldn't love to get paid to eat candies? And one Canadian company is actually going by that notion. Candy Funhouse is seeking full-time and part-time ‘candyologists’. Yes, you read that right. This Ontario-based firm is looking to pay people to taste-test its candies. Now if that sounds like your dream job, wait until you read more about the position. Read more
Chhattisgarh: BJP demands judicial probe into shelter home sexual abuse case
Vice President, ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28
Govt should listen to Vice-President, ensure there is no discrimination: BSP
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments
- India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
