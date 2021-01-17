IND USA
Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, (AP)
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: US says China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US as WHO team begins work

The United States State Department has released a fact sheet on the activity at Institute of Virology in China's Wuhan, the city where the outbreak was first reported late last year. Read more

India vs Australia: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat

At the start of the series, it did not look like Washington Sundar will get a chance in the Test series. Read more

Apple foldable iPhone: Company tests flexible Samsung screen but with its own tech

We have already heard a lot about the ‘Foldable iPhone’. As per recent rumours, the firm seems to be testing two kinds of foldable designs as well. While one has a Samsung Galaxy Fold design, the other prototype has a Galaxy Z Flip folding design. Read more

Fabulous Lives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan: 'The squad's back'

The stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan - are in Rajasthan and in work mode. All of them shared pictures and videos from the tourist hotspot, Jodhpur. They have gathered there to shoot for the second season of their hit Netflix show. Read more

Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch

An adorable video which shows the reaction of a woman after meeting her tiny new puppy for the first time has created a buzz online. Shared on Reddit, the video is all about love and happiness. Read more

New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas

The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been posting a lot of adorable images with each other and their families on social media since they tied the knot in December. Gauahar, who was recently seen in Tandav has been sharing about the way she is spending time after marriage with her fans, it involves a lot of shooting and family time. Read more

Watch: Rhino strays into a residential area in Assam’s Nagaon

A rhinoceros was spotted in a residential area in Assam on January 16. The rhinoceros had entered a residential area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The rhinoceros is suspected to have strayed out from Kaziranga National. Watch more

Some people decided not to turn up at the last moment, Satyendar Jain has said. (ANI)
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine? Satyendar Jain explains

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST
In Delhi, a total of 4,319 healthcare workers — 53.3 per cent of those registered — got the vaccine shots on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday. The vaccine drive in the city will be held four times a week.
Photographs of Uttarakhand government schools put up by AAP during a photo exhibition under "selfie with school campaign" in Dehradun.(HT PHOTO)
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
For the first time, India's share of active cases within the total positive cases has shrunk below 2 per cent.(AP)
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Meanwhile, India continues on its steady trajectory of reporting a sustained downfall in the daily new cases of Covid-19 and a consequential decline in the active cases.
The police recovered a 67-page-long suicide note from the crime scene which revealed the murderer’s intention to kill more people.(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative use)
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
The Supreme Court on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
SC may take into account the matter of recusal of the member from the panel on Monday when it is scheduled to hear the pleas relating to the controversial farm laws and the farmers protests.
Bahujan Samajwadi Manch organises a Tiranga Yatra with the poster in support of farmers who are protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:24 PM IST
“No disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said.
Handcuffs hang in a prison.(REUTERS/Representative image)
CBI arrests senior railway official in 1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Mahender Singh Chauhan allegedly took a bribe from private companies for extending favours in contracts at Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), officials said.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sparked Sunday's war of words with the Congress with his newspaper column.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest against the attack.(ANI/Twitter)
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle

ANI, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Congress leader Ripun Bora accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the attack.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (HT file)
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Rakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation representing farmers' unionsRakesh Tikait and other members of a delegation representing farmers' unions at Vigyan Bhavan on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Farmers have made it clear that the march will be held at borders and will remain peaceful.
Actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and others are seen in a still from web series Tandav,
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Tandav features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra.
The CII is also working with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) to support the government with assessment of all trainers.(Bloomberg)
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The taskforce has also recommended that the government utilise private sector capacity from phase one itself of the vaccination drive.
Shankar, who was the BJP's Puducherry unit treasurer, died of cardiac arrest at his residence early on Sunday, his family said. The 70-year old leader, a nominated MLA of the assembly, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.(PTI)
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:09 PM IST
In a tweet, Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of K G Shankar, MLA in the Puducherry Assembly. He made noteworthy efforts for the development of Puducherry and also worked to strengthen the BJP there. Condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."
