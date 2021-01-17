News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: US says China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US as WHO team begins work
The United States State Department has released a fact sheet on the activity at Institute of Virology in China's Wuhan, the city where the outbreak was first reported late last year. Read more
India vs Australia: Washington Sundar becomes third Indian to achieve unique feat
At the start of the series, it did not look like Washington Sundar will get a chance in the Test series. Read more
Apple foldable iPhone: Company tests flexible Samsung screen but with its own tech
We have already heard a lot about the ‘Foldable iPhone’. As per recent rumours, the firm seems to be testing two kinds of foldable designs as well. While one has a Samsung Galaxy Fold design, the other prototype has a Galaxy Z Flip folding design. Read more
Fabulous Lives' Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan: 'The squad's back'
The stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives - Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan - are in Rajasthan and in work mode. All of them shared pictures and videos from the tourist hotspot, Jodhpur. They have gathered there to shoot for the second season of their hit Netflix show. Read more
Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch
An adorable video which shows the reaction of a woman after meeting her tiny new puppy for the first time has created a buzz online. Shared on Reddit, the video is all about love and happiness. Read more
New bride Gauahar Khan slays comfy athleisure look in chic sweater and pyjamas
The newlywed couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been posting a lot of adorable images with each other and their families on social media since they tied the knot in December. Gauahar, who was recently seen in Tandav has been sharing about the way she is spending time after marriage with her fans, it involves a lot of shooting and family time. Read more
Watch: Rhino strays into a residential area in Assam’s Nagaon
A rhinoceros was spotted in a residential area in Assam on January 16. The rhinoceros had entered a residential area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The rhinoceros is suspected to have strayed out from Kaziranga National. Watch more
Why many in Delhi skipped 1st-day vaccine? Satyendar Jain explains
AAP’s selfie campaign to ‘expose’ bad condition of govt schools in Uttarakhand
- Under the campaign, the AAP has asked the people of the state to send them photographs of the government schools in dilapidated condition in their respective areas.
No new UK strain of Covid-19 cases, tally remains at 116
14-year-old boy shot dead in Bihar’s Supaul during robbery bid
- The boy who was shot when he shouted for help, died during treatment at a hospital.
Apex Court appointed panel on farm laws to meet on Jan 19 for first meeting
Thousands of tractors will enter Delhi for disciplined Kisan Republic Day parade
CBI arrests senior railway official in ₹1 crore bribery case, raids 20 sites
Shiv Sena and Congress in war of words over renaming of Aurangabad
- The two allies have been at loggerhead over the issue for the last two weeks after the Sena raised thedecade-old issue to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhaji Nagar.
Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
News updates from Hindustan Times: Tejashwi visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
‘I think the agitation will continue’: Farmers' leader Tikait
- Agriculture minister Tomar continues to remain hopeful that only discussions can pave the way for the implementation of the laws and resolve differences.
Will farmers be allowed to hold tractor march on January 26? SC to hear plea
‘Hurts Hindus, anti-Dalit’: BJP leaders want Saif Ali Khan's Tandav banned
Include certain elements in vaccination programme towards CSR spend: CII to govt
PM Modi condoles demise of Puducherry BJP MLA K G Shankar
