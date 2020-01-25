News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan passes anti-CAA resolution in assembly

The government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state assembly with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly protesting the move led by the ruling Congress. Read more

Hong Kong declares virus emergency, 2-week school closure

Hong Kong has declared the virus outbreak an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked. Read more

India, Brazil ink 15 pacts; unveil action plan to broadbase ties

India and Brazil on Saturday inked 15 agreements to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas and unveiled an action plan to further broadbase strategic ties after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Read more

BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre for villages: Here’s what you need to know

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity. Read more

‘He’s not a natural keeper,’: Ravi Shastri mentions area where Rishabh Pant needs to work ‘really hard’

Mentioning that Rishabh Pant is an exceptional talent, India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the young left-hander needs to work hard on his wicket-keeping skills to do justice to his potential. Read more

Huda Beauty: The multi-million cosmetics brand built on the Internet

What started as a blog and a YouTube channel in 2010 has evolved into a $1.2 billion dollar empire. Huda Beauty, a cosmetics brand started by Iraqi-American businesswoman, entrepreneur and make-up artist Huda Kattan has taken over the world by storm these last few years and continues to be one of the leading brands for make-up. Read more

Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba accused of assaulting two women at a clinic, says ‘I hit them but they started it’. Watch video

Daughter of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, has been accused of assaulting two women workers at a veterinary clinic in Mumbai and a police complaint has been lodged against her. Read more