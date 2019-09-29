News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Govt bans onion export, puts limits on stocks amid rising prices and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019

Govt bans onion export, puts limits on stocks amid rising prices

The government on Sunday banned the export of onion to increase its availability in the domestic market and contain rising prices amid a seasonal shortage worsened by flooding in several states. The stock limit of 100 quintals on retail traders and 500 quintals on wholesale traders has been imposed across the country.

Saudi Arabia looking at investing $100 billion in India

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country’s growth potential.

‘Mamata Banerjee trying to frame me’: Mukul Roy after CBI visits his Kolkata apartment

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday morning took arrested Indian Police Service (IPS) officer S M H Mirza to the south Kolkata apartment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Mukul Roy and shot videos of the two in connection with the pay offs in the Narada probe.

Why PM Narendra Modi talked about Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in ‘Maan Ki Baat’ address

Listeners of this week’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address were in for a surprise topic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to highlight the US Open final between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal. The Prime Minister lauded Russian tennis player Medvedev’s simplicity and maturity and urged everyone to hear the Russian’s speech and learn something from it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes debut at Paris Fashion Week in Giambattista Valli dress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is easily one of the most beautiful women, not only in India, but also the world. The actor and philanthropist has always been a trailblazer, she was one of the first Bollywood actors to be invited to the prestigious Cannes film festival and took India to the international level.

Bigg Boss 13 premiere: Where to watch, timing and everything else you need to know

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss will premiere its 13th season on Sunday and fans are waiting eagerly for the show to kick start. The premiere episode will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on Colors, and the show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays.

