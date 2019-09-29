Bigg Boss 13 premiere: Where to watch, timing and everything else you need to know

tv

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss will premiere its 13th season on Sunday and fans are waiting eagerly for the show to kick start.

Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live Updates

When and where to watch

The premiere episode will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on Colors, and the show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays. You can also watch it on Voot.com or the Voot app right after the show is aired on television. Voot also offers extra footage - “unseen” videos and “uncut episodes” are major attractions of the digital platform.

Salman Khan to hand out tasks before contestants enter the house



This time around, the contestants will be given various tasks even before they set foot inside the house. The contestants’ performance will impact their entry in house. The one contestant who wins the maximum tasks also gets an advantage over others.

Bed Friends Forever



Triple beds can be seen inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Bigg Boss will introduce a new concept called BFF - Bed Friends Forever - that will make contestants share beds with fellow contestants. Each contestant will be given a colour tag with ‘BFF’ ( Bed friends forever) written on it and will be asked to find their bed partner once inside the house.

Theme

Unlike previous seasons when the popular show was themed around airplane or neighbours, Bigg Boss 13 will have no theme.

Finale



Ameesha and Salman at the show launch.

Ever since the first promo, host Salman and the makers have been stressing on the fact that Bigg Boss 13 will have a ‘finale’ in four weeks, but will continue for another two months.

Contestants

Devoleena Bhatacharjee, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are confirmed to participate on the show. Other names rumoured to enter the show tonight are Arhaan Khan, Arti Singh, Abu Malik, Ashwini Kaul, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra.

Celebs only

After running a few seasons with the common public as contestants, Bigg Boss makers reverted to their celebs only format for Bigg Boss 13 because of dipping TRPs.

New house



Living room inside the Bigg Boss house.

Traditionally, the Bigg Boss house was located in Lonavala but it has been shifted to Film City in Mumbai.

New female Bigg Boss?



Bigg Boss 13: Ameesha performs at the grand launch.

Bigg Boss’ voice will change this year as a female voice will join a male voice. Reports suggest Ameesha Patel has been roped in for the task. She will be called the ‘maalkin’ of the house and stay in a secret room to keep an eye on the contestants. She will assign tasks to the contestants, reports suggest.

No Jallad

Salman’s favourite Jallad – an angry-looking man who maintained his facial expression despite all provocations from the Bollywood star has quit the entertainment industry and will not be seen on the show this year.

