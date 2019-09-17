News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Indo-US ties on upward trajectory, says Jaishankar ahead of PM’s US visit and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:15 IST

In Amit Shah’s praise for PM Modi, a dig at Manmohan Singh

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that most governments are able to take big decisions only when they are in power for over 30 years but the NDA government has managed to take many historic steps in just 6 years.

Indo-US ties on upward trajectory, says Jaishankar ahead of PM’s US visit

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that Indo-US relations have come a long way and is in good health.

In Harish Salve’s diagnosis of economic slowdown, a Supreme Court connection

Harish Salve, one of India’s top lawyers, has told a news website that the Supreme Court is responsible for India’s current economic slowdown and that it began with the top court’s judgment in the 2G spectrum case in 2012.

On birthday, PM Modi meets mother over lunch, seeks blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turns 69 on Tuesday, met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings. The PM then sat down to have a birthday lunch with his mother. The images showed the two enjoying what looked like a Gujarati thali.

Chilling video shows man being dragged under bus in Kerala

In a chilling video from a CCTV footage in Kerala’s Kozhikode, a man is seen caught under a bus and being dragged for a few metres before the vehicle comes to a halt.

Brad Pitt dials NASA astronaut, asks him about Chandrayaan 2

When Brad Pitt called the International Space Station (ISS) Monday to talk to American astronaut Nick Hague, the conversation turned to the unexpected consequences of weightless life. The actor even enquired about the Chandrayaan.

No more biryani: Misbah-ul-Haq changes diet plan for Pakistan players

Pakistan’s new head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made his first decisive move and has come down heavily on the Pakistani players regarding their fitness levels which was under the scanner during the ICC World Cup 2019

