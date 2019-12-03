e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: SPG (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah snubs charges of political vendetta and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Dec 03, 2019 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SPG (Amendment) Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha passes The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill 2019 restricting use of elite SPG, reported news agency PTI.

Read more.

Navy chief Karambir Singh says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday said that a Chinese research vessel was recently driven away from Indian waters near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as it did not have permission to operate there.

Read more.

3 cops suspended, inquiry ordered, says Amit Shah on breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home

Three security personnel have been suspended and a high-level probe ordered into the breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house, Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Read more.

Man jumps in front of Defence minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy, says wanted to get name changed on Aadhaar

Security personnel guarding Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in for a surprise on Tuesday afternoon when a man ran towards his convoy and reached close to his vehicle at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. Police detained the man and took him to the Parliament Street police station.

Read more.

Last decade was the warmest on record, flags World Meteorological Organisation

The past 10 years were the warmest on record with the global mean temperature for the period between January and October 2019 about 1.1 degree C above pre-industrial levels, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in its provisional statement on the State of the Global Climate released on Tuesday.

Read more.

BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unhappy with many Bharatiya Janata Party MPs skipping sittings of Parliament despite his repeated caution, and members need to take their job more seriously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told ruling party’ parliamentarians on Tuesday.

Read more.

BCCI plan Asia XI vs World XI match to inaugurate world’s largest cricket stadium - Report

The world’s largest cricket stadium has been under construction in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for quite some time now and is now on the verge of completion. A report in The Indian Express claims that the stadium will be ready by early next year and the BCCI is planning a grand inauguration.

Read more.

Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson channels Jason Bourne in long-awaited solo Marvel movie

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for Black Widow, the upcoming film featuring Scarlett Johansson’s elite spy character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It marks only the second time after Captain Marvel that a female character has been featured in a solo film.

Read more.

top news
