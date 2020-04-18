News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

Yogi Adityanath’s Kota evacuation plan puts Nitish Kumar in oppn firing line

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday came under fire from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the leading opposition party in the state, for not evacuating it students from Kota in Rajasthan but its ally, the Congress, sided with the state government. Read more

‘Political maturity, code of conduct’: Rahul Gandhi gets a shoutout from Shiv Sena

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a positive stand over the coronavirus pandemic in the country and shown how a responsible opposition party should behave during a crisis, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday. Read more

Delhi Covid-19 cases close to 2000-mark, Arvind Kejriwal calls a review meet

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital, a news agency reported. Delhi is close to registering two thousand positive cases with the tally presently at over 1800 cases including 72 recoveries and 42 casualties. Read more

Lions enjoy nap on road in rare sight captured during South Africa lockdown

The humans are away, so the big cats have come out to play… or catch some much needed zzz’s in the case of these lions at Kruger National Park. In a rare sight, a pride of lions were seen sprawled across a tarred road during the ongoing lockdown in South Africa. Pictures posted by park show the stunning sight clicked by Section Ranger Richard Sowry. Read more

Hasmukh review: Vir Das kills a promising idea with a mediocre show

It’s such a shame when a good idea strikes the wrong people. Vir Das had an epiphany for the ages—a stand-up comedian who needs to charge his soul with murder, every time he steps up to the stage. It’s the perfect Killing Joke; or it could have been in the hands of a better writers. What we have now is a joke of a series, which fails to deliver on either the dark or the comedic aspects of the designated genre. Read more

Difficult to go against him: Kevin Pietersen picks MS Dhoni as greatest captain ever

The role of a captain is perhaps the biggest in cricket compared to all other sports in the world. An innovative fielding set-up, an inspired bowling change, a shuffle in the batting-order, calculative approach - there are numerous ways a captain can change the course of the game. Read more

Jeff Bezos outlines his plan for reviving the world economy in a letter to investors: Read it here

The world is still in the process of trying to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy has taken a massive hit. Everyone is worried about if, and when, and how, the economy is going to come back on track and be revived. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, currently the richest man in the world seems to have a plan. Read more

Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill

Madhya Pradesh Health Incharge Mohd Suleiman spoke to Hindustan Times on the Covid-19 update in the state. Suleiman spoke on the high death rates in the states and the Principal Secretary Health row. The Health Incharge also spoke on the high numbers of MPs affected by Covid-19 in the state. Watch the full video for more details.