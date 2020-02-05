News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 08:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

S Jaishankar may highlight India’s stance on CAA at Munich meet

The Indian government will have an opportunity to highlight its position on the country’s new citizenship law and discuss regional issues such as the situation in Afghanistan when external affairs minister S Jaishankar visits Germany and Belgium later this month. Read more

Trump, in state of union address, says he keeps his promises in re-election bid

US President Donald Trump, on the eve of near acquittal in his impeachment trial, set the stage for his re-election bid with a boat of “I keep my promises” as he began his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. Read more

Coronavirus toll nearing 500, over 24,000 now infected in China

Chinese health authorities said on Wednesday that 490 people had died and more than 24300 had been infected in the country by the novel Coronavirus outbreak until last midnight. Read more

Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more

Auto Expo 2020 will bring together the best of the best from the automotive world. The 15th edition of Auto Expo motor show will be held in Greater Noida. Read more

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Read more

Want the best ‘budget’ smartphone for PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Check this list

While playing PUBG Mobile we often wish we had the best smartphone out there that is powerful, long lasting, has great audio and a brilliant screen. These can mostly be found in ‘premium’ smartphones that obviously cost you a lot. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers in ODIs

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal made their debut for India in the first ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton as hosts New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. Read more

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor arrive with Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Elizabeth Hurley attend Armaan Jain’s reception. See pics

Actor Armaan Jain’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday was as glittery and starry as it gets. From the Khans to the Kapoor, all the biggest stars of Bollywood were in attendance to celebrate Armaan’s wedding with Anissa Malhotra. Read more