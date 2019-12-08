News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Shiv Sena may back Centre’s citizenship bill, Uddhav Thackeray to take a call today and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 08:55 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Shiv Sena may back Centre’s citizenship bill, Uddhav Thackeray to take a call today

Shiv Sena could back the Central government's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Parliament, which will be introduced by its recently-estranged ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Sena president and state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to decide the party's position on Sunday.

Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation he had with PM Modi, claims Devendra Fadnavis

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar came to them "on his own" to join hands to form the government and that he had given them the impression that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was in the loop about the move.

‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father

The body of the rape victim who died of burn injuries in a Delhi hospital arrived in her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Saturday.

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

A Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli 25 runs away from becoming first Indian to achieve massive T20I milestone

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of another massive T20I milestone on Sunday as the 'Men in Blue' take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan’s film makes Rs 20.60 cr, Panipat stays low

Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, is having a golden run at the box office.

Seven deadly sins to avoid at weddings!

The wedding season's upon us, and the fear of faux pas that can ruin this memorable day grapples the best of us. So, how to try your best to keep the wedding Insta-friendly with minimal glitches? From messy food to matching monochromed outfits, many tiny yet crucial mistakes can be avoided with a checklist.