News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Andhra launches another welfare scheme for govt students and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Jagan Reddy’s new move, students in classes 1-9 get free school kits

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched another welfare scheme - Jagananna Vidya Kanuka – aimed at helping students of government schools at the Punadipadu village in Krishna district. Read more

‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has made India realise the need for a strong healthcare system. Read more

X-ray of alligator reveals foreign object in its stomach, most likely a coin. Watch

During a check-up of a pair of Chinese alligators, veterinary staff at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US made a bizarre discovery. An X-ray of the female alligator revealed a foreign object, most likely a coin, inside her stomach. A video of the medical evaluation has since caught the attention of many. Read more

Vampires vs the Bronx movie review: New horror comedy saves Netflix’s soul, breathes life into done-to-death genre

In the fine tradition of films such as Attack the Block and Cockneys vs Zombies, Vampires vs the Bronx is a low-key ode to both genre cinema and the power of minorities. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’ - Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav

It’s not easy to be Suryakumar Yadav. He has got everything the hard way right from his childhood. Want to play professional cricket? First show everyone you can score runs against the big boys in tennis-ball cricket. Read more

Google Maps starts showing Covid-19 containment zones in Mumbai

Late last month Google announced that it has introduced a new layer in its Google Maps app that will show Covid-19 case trends in the area around you. At that time, it wasn’t revealed where and when this feature will roll out. Now, the search giant has rolled out this feature for those residing in Mumbai. This means users in Mumbai can now see COVID-19 containment zones across the city in their Google Maps app. Also mentioned is that demarcated zones will be displayed via a shaded grey area. Read more

‘Where does he get such drugs?’: BJP leader’s jibe over Rahul’s ‘China’ remark

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the UPA government would have thrown out China in 15 minutes, and sought to know from where does he get such “intoxicating stuff”. Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi on Tuesday said had the UPA been in power, “we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so”. “In ten days, loan will be waived off. China will be wiped out in 15 minutes. I bow to that teacher who has taught him. I am unable to understand from where he gets such high quality ‘nasha’ (intoxicating stuff),” Mishra said. Watch more