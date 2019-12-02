News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm| Chemical castration, lynching: Lok Sabha debates amid anger over vet’s rape and all the latest news at this hour

india

Chemical castration, lynching: Lok Sabha debates amid anger over vet’s rape

Perpetrators of heinous crimes against women should be castrated, surgically or chemically, or they should be executed publically like in some other countries or hanged within weeks of the incidents - these were some of the opinions voiced in the Parliament’s House of elders on Monday as MPs across party lines indicated patience was running short in the aftermath of the gory Hyderabad rape and murder case. Read more

Nirmala Sitharaman’s comeback to Congress over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism is a bundle of darts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday responded to sharp attacks from the Congress-led opposition on the economy, with a quick comparison of the growth rate and fiscal deficit during government’s tenure with that of the previous UPA-led coalition. Read more

Security breach at Priyanka Gandhi’s home, selfie seekers barge in: Report

In a security breach, seven unknown persons drove up to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi Estate home in Delhi, got off the car, and approached her for selfies, PTI reported on Monday quoting sources. Read more

Manish Pandey ties knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty hours after winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

A day after leading Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, middle order batsman Manish Pandey tied the knot with Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty in a ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. Read more

ZS EV from MG Motor will connect to WiFi network, understand 100 voice commands

Days before the December 5 launch of its much-awaited ZS EV, MG Motor on Monday gave a glimpse into all the tech capabilities of its electric offering. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion hits and misses this week

We’re always talking about celebrities in India, what they’re doing, who they’re seeing and, who and what they are wearing. Read more

Kajol opens up about her equation with Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, fallout with Karan Johar

Actor Kajol has spoken about her equation with past co-stars Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. She has also expressed regret over her fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar. Read more