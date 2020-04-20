News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: India reports 1,553 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India reports 1,553 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

With a staggering 1,553 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far, reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 17,656 on Monday, according to health ministry data. Read more.

China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week

Chinese companies are expected to send about 20 planeloads of Covid-19-related medical supplies to India over the next one week, a senior government official said. Read more.

Govt to use FCI’s surplus rice for making hand-sanitiser, ethanol-blended petrol

The government on Monday allowed use of surplus rice available with Food Corporation of India (FCI) in making of hand-sanitiser, and blending with petrol at a meeting of the National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) chaired by petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Read more.

14 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kashmir, total count mounts to 368

Fourteen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Kashmir on Monday taking the total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 368. Read more.

Tulips in full bloom in Srinagar, but no visitors amid Covid-19 lockdown

This year over 1.3 million tulip bulbs in Srinagar will quietly wither away over the next week without catching an eye of a visitor because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which has led to the enforcement of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. Read more.

ICAI live revision classes for CA inter and final students from April 22

As per the notification, the online classes will start from April 22 and will provide a strong impetus in the learning efforts of the students and enable them to revise their syllabi sitting at their homes for intermediate and final levels of the CA course. Read more.

Healthcare workers bravely block anti-lockdown protestors.

Medical staff around the globe is working on overdrive as the world deals with the outbreak of novel coronavirus. However, these healthcare workers in Denver are fulfilling their commitment to public health protection in more ways than just one. Read more.

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan when should a superstar ‘call it quits’ after flops. His reply is epic

Though Shah Rukh Khan once reigned the box office, his last few releases failed to set the cash registers ringing. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, one of his fans seemed to hint at his recent unlucky streak and asked how, as a superstar, does one know when to change careers or hang up one’s boots after a decline. Read more.

Go Joe! Play G.I.Joe: War on Cobra on your smartphones for a childhood throwback

For a lot of us summer vacations were about cartoons on TV and action figures. While this lockdown is no summer vacay, we do have a chance to bring cartoon and action figures together through a game. Read more.