News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM:Want good relations with all countries and work for Afghanistan, says Taliban and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 20:56 IST

Want good relations with all countries and work for Afghanistan, says Taliban

The Taliban wants good relations with all countries, including India, and to work with them for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, a spokesman for the group has said. Read more

Indian Navy puts off its biggest exercise ‘Milan’ amid coronavirus scare

India has decided to defer its biggest maritime exercise, Milan, in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus infections outside China, two officials said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Read more

India should return to its secular roots | HT Editorial

On Monday, Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, on Twitter, condemned what he called the “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”. Read more

Fact Check: Do the images show Muslim women pelting stones in Delhi? Here’s the truth

A set of pictures showing women pelting or holding stones is being shared on social media with the claim that they are from Delhi. The claim, however, is false and the images are unrelated. Read more

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 5 ways to protect yourself

With the novel coronavirus spreading across the globe at an alarming rate, people are panic stricken. On Monday, India reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19, one in Delhi and another in Telangana. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘He is also human’ - Chief selector MSK Prasad launches passionate defense of Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team chief selector MSK Prasad jumped to the defence of under-fire captain Virat Kohli after the visitors succumbed to a heavy 2-0 defeat in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand. Read more

Apple picks the best Night Mode photos shot on iPhones, there’s an Indian on the list

Apple called in for the best photos shot on the Night Mode on iPhones asking people to take part in a challenge. Participants sent in pictures they had shot on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Max. Read more

Kareena Kapoor: ‘Saif Ali Khan tells me that tag of being super successful won’t last but being great actor will’

Apart from her drop-dead gorgeous looks, the other thing that instantly strikes you about Kareena Kapoor Khan is her candid demeanour. Read more