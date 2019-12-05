News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Voting underway in Karnataka by-polls and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour curated for you at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka by-polls: Voting underway in 15 assembly constituencies, will decide BJP govt’s fate

Voting is underway on Thursday for the by-elections in 15 assembly constituencies in Karanataka, being seen as a mini assembly poll as the outcome could decide the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

Read more

At 2+2 dialogue, India and US to talk emerging threats, challenges

India and US will further cement their special strategic relationship with defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S. Jaishankar meeting their US counterparts, Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo, for the two-plus-two dialogue in Washington on December 18, with the focus being on Indo-Pacific and the early conclusion of India’s hardware purchases from the US.

Read more

Three wounded in shooting at US military base in Hawaii

A gunman opened fire at the historic military base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Wednesday, base officials said, with local media reporting that at least three people were wounded, two of them critically, before the suspect took his own life.

Read more

Cabinet nod for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota

The Union Cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday to do away with the provisions that allowed representation of the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha even as it extended the reservation of Schedule Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) by 10 years. The reservation for these categories in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

Read more

Why India-Japan ties matter more than ever | Opinion

The forthcoming summit between prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi will cement the Japan-India relationship as Asia’s fastest growing relationship, and open the path to a military logistics pact to allow access to each other’s bases. Indeed, the deepening relationship between Asia’s richest democracy and the world’s largest democracy serves the goal of forestalling the emergence of a Sino-centric Asia.

Read more

India vs West Indies: The return of India’s spin-twins

India’s three T20 internationals against West Indies, starting here on Friday, will mark the reunion of India’s spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The two have not played a single T20 together so far this year.

Read more

Shibani Dandekar says she’s never felt scared for her safety in 10 years, until now

Singer-actor Shibani Dandekar has admitted that hearing and reading about the decline in women’s safety does instil a sense of fear. The 39-year-old feels that not enough is being done to prevent such crimes against women, and this, in turn, is creating an unsafe environment.

Read more