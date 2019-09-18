News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Amit Shah explains Hindi remark that set up huge row and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Hindi as a second language’: Amit Shah explains remark that set up huge row

Home Minister Amit Shah, whose “Hindi as unifier” comments had triggered a backlash from the southern states, said he had never asked for imposing Hindi over the regional languages and it was up to others if they wanted to do politics over it.

PM Modi’s plane not allowed in Pakistan airspace: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special flight will not overfly Pakistan on his way to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly later this week.

E-cigarettes banned, announces Nirmala Sitharaman after cabinet meet

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet has approved the decision to ban e-cigarettes. The minister made the announcement at a press conference in Delhi after the Cabinet meet.

‘Not politics’: Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi with an invite and a request

At her first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two years, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday invited PM Modi to inaugurate the world’s second largest coal block in West Bengal and asked him fast-track approval to the state’s request to change its name to Bangla.

Delhi-NCR transport strike tomorrow against hefty fines under new traffic rules

Cluster and private buses, auto-rickshaws, a section of app-based cabs, trucks and RTVs will go off the roads on Thursday in Delhi-NCR region in response to a transporters’ strike against the steep hike in traffic penalties under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

WhatsApp’s top new features you may have missed

WhatsApp regularly updates the app with new features for users. While there are exciting features like dark mode, notification previews to come on WhatsApp, there are a bunch of them which are available for users right now.

Amitabh Bachchan’s new Hindi term for selfie can be a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Seen yet

“A photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website” – this is how Oxford dictionaries define selfie. But, how would you explain it in Hindi? While this question may leave many confused, actor Amitabh Bachchan is not one of them.

