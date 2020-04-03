News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre approves Rs 11,092 cr to support states’ fight against coronavirus and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre approves Rs 11,092 cr to support states’ fight against coronavirus

The government of India on Friday approved the release of Rs.11,092 crore to states under State Disaster Risk Management Fund on Friday following an assurance from prime minister Narendra Modi to augment state resources needed to fund coronavirus containment efforts. Read more

Goa man who wished Covid-19 on those dealing with Jamaat attendees in FB post, held

The Goa Police have arrested a person who wished the deadly Covid-19 disease on those healthcare workers and security personnel allegedly harassing Tablighi Jamaat attendees. The man, in a Facebook post, said those who are currently harassing the attendees should contract the disease. Read more

Centre to states: Earmark one hemodialysis facility in every districts

Union health ministry has asked states and union territories to identify and earmark at least one hemodialysis facility with adequate number of machines, trained staff and other support equipment in every district as a preparatory fixed-point dialysis unit in case of rise of COVID-19 pandemic.Read more

‘Public Interest Litigation shops should be shut down’: Centre to SC

The Centre Friday strongly opposed the petitions filed by activists for payment of wages to migrant workers who have been left without work due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic saying till the country comes out of this unprecedented tragedy such “professional PIL shops” must be locked down.Read more

UK Queen to address coronavirus crisis in special TV broadcast

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has recorded an address to the nation and the Commonwealth about the coronavirus pandemic.The palace says the message was recorded at Windsor Castle and will be broadcast on Sunday. Read more

‘Gonna give my all till next World Cup, will think about formats later’ - Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said that playing all three formats of cricket for so many years is not easy. Speaking in a candid chat with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, Kohli said that he keeps taking breaks in between to maintain his schedule. Read more

Tales from the Loop review: In bleak times, new Amazon show is a brighter alternative to Black Mirror

It’s rare when a show’s striking visual sense has a narrative to match it, but Amazon Prime’s latest science-fiction series, Tales from the Loop, is both breathtakingly beautiful and radically ruminative. Read more

Piano, baking: Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Jaiveer Shergill beat the lockdown blue with new hobbies

India is currently on day 10 of the 21-day lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian citizens all around are doing their best to stay busy during this period of social isolation and self-quarantine. Read more

Adorable girl pretends to like her mom’s pasta even as it takes her on a roller coaster of tastes

Kids can be picky eaters and many times parents have to jump through hoops to get their children to eat healthy or even try different things. And children can be very vocal about what they like and don’t - sometimes at the point of hurting a grownup who may have toiled to prepare something nice for them. Read more