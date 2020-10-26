e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: Chirag Paswan slams Bihar CM again, says people and I believe he is corrupt and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Chirag Paswan slams Bihar CM again, says people and I believe he is corrupt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Oct 26, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Recent days Chirag Paswan has attacked Nitish Kumar a number of times. However, he has also repeatedly expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Recent days Chirag Paswan has attacked Nitish Kumar a number of times. However, he has also repeatedly expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)
         



‘People and I believe he’s corrupt’: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar

A day after he ‘vowed’ Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is elected to power in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday reiterated Kumar was ‘corrupt’ and if not, “it will be cleared in a probe.” Read more

NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context and was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday, government officials clarified. Read more

J&K government to install smart meters; to begin with Jammu, Srinagar

The J&K government has decided to install smart meters and will begin with the winter capital of Jammu and the summer capital of Srinagar. The process of installation will begin from November 15. Read more

West Bengal: Idol immersion in River Ichamati to be a low-key affair this year

The idol immersion in the Ichamati river, located around 70 kilometres (km) east of Kolkata in the adjoining North 24 Parganas district, which used to attract thousands of revellers from both India and neighbouring Bangladesh every year, will be a muted affair this year because of the coronavirus disease pandemic. Read more

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report

British national pharmaceutical AstraZeneca’s vaccine for combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease has seen a robust immune response in the elderly people, a report has claimed. Read more

This Twitter profile is all about memes they are not just funny but respectful too

Are you a meme lover? Is the photo gallery of your phone filled with humorous images? Do you often convey complex emotions through aptly designed memes? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, Read more

Raveena Tandon unveils first look from KGF Chapter 2 on birthday, introduces herself as ‘the gavel to brutality’

Raveena Tandon is celebrating her birthday today and treated her fans with her first look from the film, KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be returning to the silver screen in a powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: ‘Samson is the strongest man in the world,’ Sanju Samson talks about his six-hitting ability

Sanju Samson had gone through a tough phase in the previous 5-6 games in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. After starting the season with a bang with two back-to-back fifties, Samson tapered off as questions were raised on his consistency with bat. Read more

Watch: Seaplane to ferry passengers to Statue of Unity, flights from Oct 31

A 19-seater seaplane which will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Statue of Unity in Gujarat as part of a first-of-its-kind service in the country arrived here from the Maldives on Sunday. Watch here

top news
Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper arrive in New Delhi for India-US 2+2 dialogue
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
Alwar wine shop employee’s charred body found in freezer
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP
KKR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
