e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation, govt officials clarify

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
“You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country,” the NSA had said.
“You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country,” the NSA had said.(Mohd Zakir/HT file photo)
         

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context and was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday, government officials clarified.

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA’s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The clarification came as certain media reports suggested that the NSA was speaking in the context of China and the Ladakh situation. Doval who was in Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan ashram on October 24 had addressed the devotees there about the spiritual power of India, where he also mentioned Swami Vivekanand.

“You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country,” the NSA had said.

“We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming. We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others’ land too but not our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others,” he had further stated.

The NSA suggested that states are bound by physical dimensions but the nation is an emotional bond which is bound by the common thread of spirituality and culture in which there is a collective sense of pride and role of our Gurus and spiritual centres is to guard this larger sense of collective identity.

tags
top news
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
SC stays MP high court order restraining physical campaigning for bypolls
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
Former Union minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in coal scam case
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
India sees more recoveries than daily Covid-19 cases; tally below 8 mn
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine seen effective in elderly people: Report
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
NSA Doval’s speech not about China or any specific situation: Govt
Bihar assembly polls: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar
Bihar assembly polls: Chirag Paswan again attacks Nitish Kumar
Pak PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook, seeks ban on Islamophobic content
Pak PM Imran Khan writes to Facebook, seeks ban on Islamophobic content
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In