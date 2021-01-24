News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave likely to return in Delhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi: 4°C fall in temp from Jan 26, cold wave return likely, says IMD

After a brief respite, the capital is likely to return to cold wave conditions starting on Republic Day when the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius -- the fallout of weather factors at play in the Himalayas and in the northern plains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. Read more

India, China to hold ninth round of talks to resolve Ladakh border standoff

Indian and Chinese military commanders will meet for the ninth time on Sunday to discuss and defuse tensions in the eastern Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The corps commander-level talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, said officials familiar with the development. Read more

Bird flu: Avoid half-boiled eggs, undercooked chicken, says govt

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged people and food businesses "not to panic" and ensure proper handling and cooking of poultry meat and eggs for safe consumption. FSSAI has suggested precautions to be taken at retail meat shops and by consumers and those handling or processing poultry meat. Read more

Woman fighter pilot, Rafale jets and soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this year's Republic Day parade

India is all set to display its military might during the annual Republic Day parade on Tuesday amid the unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic. This year's parade will be unique as many things have been curtailed due to the pandemic while it will also witness many firsts, including the participation of country's first woman fighter pilot and a flypast with Rafale jets. Read more

Adjudicating during Covid pandemic: Judges weigh in

Decades after the 1975 Emergency, four judges of the Supreme Court on Saturday recalled how the Covid-19 pandemic presented a somewhat similar situation before the courts which had to adopt a much finer line of judicial review to scrutinise state actions that curbed fundamental freedoms of individuals without resorting to emergency powers. Read more

Ravindra Jadeja reveals dressing room discussion after Adelaide loss

India's defeat in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide was a hard pill to swallow for the team and also for the fans. Despite being ahead for most of the Test, the Indian batting order bowed down to the Australian pace attack on Day 3, getting bowled out for ju 36 (with Mohammed Shami getting injured). Read more

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Uncle Anil says 'this is the last marriage in our family' from actor’s generation

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding is scheduled to take place at Alibaug's upscale The Mansion House. Read more

SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests

The paparazzi and fans are on a frenzy as Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer and childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, on January 24 in an extremely intimate and private ceremony at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug. Read more

ISS shares awe-inspiring pictures of Earth's aurora from space. Seen them yet?

International Space Station (ISS) often shares stunning pictures of the Earth taken from the outer space or images of other planets on their official Twitter profile. Just like these four images of the Earth's aurora they recently tweeted. The pictures have now created a stir among people. There is a high possibility that they will leave you mesmerised too. Read more

Bapu-Bangabandhu exhibition: Tracing histories of fathers of India, Bangladesh

The Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition is part of events marking the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh. Watch