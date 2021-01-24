SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests
- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan open the doors of their palatial beachfront Alibaug bungalow to welcome Dhawan family and their guests as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal gear up to tie the knot on Sunday
The paparazzi and fans are on a frenzy as Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer and childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, on January 24 in an extremely intimate and private ceremony at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have opened the doors of their palatial beachfront Alibaug bungalow to welcome the Dhawan family and their guests as Varun and Natasha gear up for their big day on Sunday.
The lovebirds were originally scheduled to get married in Thailand’s Khao Lak in 2020 but their marriage plans got delayed in lieu of the Covid-19 lockdowns that plagued the past year. However, the festivities finally sprung up from January 22, 2021 and in a few hours the coastal town of Alibaug will witness Tinsel Town celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward as they come down to attend the couple’s wedding on Sunday.
A report in Weddingsutra.com claimed that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot at Shahrukh Khan’s Alibaug bungalow which has been designed by Gauri herself. Reports suggest that as soon as SRK came to know about Varun’s marriage at an Alibaug resort, he personally invited the Dhawan family at his palatial villa, with their guests, as it was in vicinity.
The celebrations will reportedly take place between King Khan’s villa and The Mansion House at Alibaug which is located near Mandwa Jetty just south of Mumbai but the guest list has been kept super short, in line with strict Covid 19 guidelines. Ahead of his wedding with Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at his wedding venue, The Mansion House, in Alibaug on Saturday.
The buzz also has it that Varun and Natasha will later fly off to the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey, for a romantic honeymoon. Here’s wishing the adorable couple a lifetime of togetherness!
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests
- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan open the doors of their palatial beachfront Alibaug bungalow to welcome Dhawan family and their guests as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal gear up to tie the knot on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In portrait series 'The Apprentice', Israeli artist paints 120 shades of Trump
- From painting 'an icon' to a 'tragic figure', Israeli painter Iddo Markus flaunts oil-colour works on canvas and wood that feature 120 shades of Donald Trump as a part of a portrait series - 'The Apprentice'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests
- Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for January 24-January 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peer confidants at school may help teens with anxiety, depression: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kapoor family’s best-kept food secrets!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Move over high intensity workout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maid for each other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s time to ketchup!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox