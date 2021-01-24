IND USA
SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests
SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests(Twitter/srkfanShah/BOWorldwide)
SRK-Gauri Khan's Alibaug villa hosts Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding guests

  • Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan open the doors of their palatial beachfront Alibaug bungalow to welcome Dhawan family and their guests as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal gear up to tie the knot on Sunday
Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:00 AM IST

The paparazzi and fans are on a frenzy as Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with fashion designer and childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal, on January 24 in an extremely intimate and private ceremony at the luxurious The Mansion House in Alibaug. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have opened the doors of their palatial beachfront Alibaug bungalow to welcome the Dhawan family and their guests as Varun and Natasha gear up for their big day on Sunday.

The lovebirds were originally scheduled to get married in Thailand’s Khao Lak in 2020 but their marriage plans got delayed in lieu of the Covid-19 lockdowns that plagued the past year. However, the festivities finally sprung up from January 22, 2021 and in a few hours the coastal town of Alibaug will witness Tinsel Town celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward as they come down to attend the couple’s wedding on Sunday.

A report in Weddingsutra.com claimed that Varun and Natasha will tie the knot at Shahrukh Khan’s Alibaug bungalow which has been designed by Gauri herself. Reports suggest that as soon as SRK came to know about Varun’s marriage at an Alibaug resort, he personally invited the Dhawan family at his palatial villa, with their guests, as it was in vicinity.

The celebrations will reportedly take place between King Khan’s villa and The Mansion House at Alibaug which is located near Mandwa Jetty just south of Mumbai but the guest list has been kept super short, in line with strict Covid 19 guidelines. Ahead of his wedding with Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at his wedding venue, The Mansion House, in Alibaug on Saturday.

The buzz also has it that Varun and Natasha will later fly off to the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey, for a romantic honeymoon. Here’s wishing the adorable couple a lifetime of togetherness!

varun dhawan natasha dalal shah rukh khan gauri khan alibaug srk
