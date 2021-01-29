News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Cold wave continues in parts of NW India; air quality turns severe in Delhi-NCR
Dense to very dense fog was reported in pockets of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Moderate fog was observed at isolated pockets over Chandigarh, Delhi and other places. Read more
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday as the Budget Session is all set to begin. The Budget will be presented on February 1. Read more
Farm stir: Heavy traffic near Akshardham, Nizamuddin
Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration’s ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site. Read more
'One of the exceptional players': India batting coach names player whose 'role will be extremely important going ahead'
From not being India’s first-choice keeper when the Test series began to one of the heroes of India’s 2-1 series win, Rishabh Pant has come a long way in a matter of three Tests and about four weeks. Read more
Boy befriends a baby deer while playing outside. Their adorable pic wows people
Kids are great. Animals are great. A friendship between kids and animals? You guessed it – it’s great. Case in point, this post about two unlikely friends, a four-year-old boy and a baby deer. Read more
Carry Minati tells Kareena Kapoor Khan the meanest comments he gets, she doesn't buy it
YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. Read more
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja slays winter fashion in Bhaane co-ords, Victoria Beckham coat
If there is one Tinsel Town celebrity who came make the dull beige and gloomy grey shades look radiant and fashion forward, it has to be Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Read more
Farmers split after Red Fort chaos: 2 leaders explain withdrawals from agitation
The tractor rally by the protesting farmers seems to have backfired. Farmer union leaders are divided over the protests at Delhi border points against Centre’s farm laws. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 farmers gather to support Rakesh Tikait after he wept on national TV
- In Sisauli, BKU's Muzaffarnagar district chief said it was indeed painful for farmers to watch Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of TV cameras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overwhelming response to tour packages now: IRCTC report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha orders CID probe into mysterious death case of IAS officer’s PA
- The order came after wife of the deceased filed a complaint case before the court of sub divisional judicial magistrate, alleging there has been no headway in the SIT probe in her husband's murder and the police was interested in a cover-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog over many parts of NW India; cold wave continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait's appeal draws more protesters to Ghazipur, Cops leave | 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Police presence continues at Singhu border in Delhi
In Goa’s water row with Karnataka, Sawant vows not to bow to any pressure
- Goa has petitioned the Supreme Court against any diversion of waters of the River Mahadayi, which originates in the Western Ghats in Karnataka, takes a detour via Maharashtra before entering Goa as the Mandovi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: More trains from today, but not for general public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge of ‘skin-to-skin contact’ case acquitted two others too
- The HC judge had ruled on Jan 19 that groping a minor without removing her clothes was not sexual assault but molestation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP trying to shift blame for violence by protestors in Delhi: Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav makers can approach HCs for relief: SC
- The top court agreed to modify its Wednesday’s order to clarify that the petitions were dismissed only under Article 32 (for violation of fundamental rights) and not on merits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Guv may decide on convict’s pardon plea today
- On January 21, solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the governor would take a decision in three or four days on Perarivalan’s plea but the court in its short order stated that it shall be considered in four weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox