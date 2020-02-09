News updates from Hindustan Times: Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities

Death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 813 on Sunday, overtaking the number of fatalities of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-03. During the SARS outbreak, which also originated in China, 774 people were killed globally over several months.

P Parameswar, RSS ideologue from Kerala, dies at 93

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS’) ideologue P Parameswar died early on Sunday. The Padma Vibhushan awardee and Padma Shri recipient from Kerala was 93 years old.

Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Arvind Kejriwal’s third term in Delhi

After exits polls projected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning big in the Delhi assembly elections, several BJP leaders pointed out these predictions have failed in the past and one should wait till February 11 for the results to be declared.

Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally

As voting for the Delhi assembly elections ended on Saturday evening, five exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal — with the party expected to win anything between 47 seats (Times Now-Ipsos poll), which was the lowest estimate, to 68 seats (India Today-Axis poll), which was the highest estimate, in the assembly of 70 members.

Pakistan looks at passport-free entry for Indians to Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan was looking at allowing Indian pilgrims a passport-free entry to the Kartarpur corridor in order to allow more visitors to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the country’s interior minister Ijaz Shah told its parliament, reports said on Saturday.

On Amrita Singh’s birthday, here is how Sara Ali Khan is a ‘reflection’ of her mother

Amrita Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with Rahul Rawail’s Betaab, was an immensely popular star in the 1980s. She has delivered a number of hits like Mard, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Naam and Khudgarz.

Sarfaraz Khan: An Azad Maidan wunderkind comes of age

Ranji Trophy’s most successful team has endured a poor season, failing to reach even the quarterfinals. Yet, as Mumbai always seem to do, they’ve had at least one player do monumental things through the course of their curtailed season.

Happy Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes, quotes and Messages to share with your loved ones

The third day of Valentine’s week, February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day every year. Lovers exchange chocolates with each other and hope that it spreads the sweetness in their relationship.

