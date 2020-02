P Parameswar, Padma Shri awardee and RSS ideologue from Kerala, dies at 93

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 07:48 IST

P Parameswar, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardee from Kerala, died early Sunday. He was 93 years old.

Parameswar’s remains will be kept at RSS Karyalaya in Kochi till evening.

He joined the RSS as a full-time worker at a very young age and was the founder and director of Bhartiya Vichar Kendra in Kanyakumari, an intellectual and research body of Sangh Parivar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to him as “guru.”