News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 13:21 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure

The Delhi police deployed a large number of its personnel as a precautionary measure on Sunday in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area where several women have been leading a protest on the road against the new citizenship law for more than two months, officials said.

India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said India has joined the list of countries along with the United States and Israel who can strike in enemy territory and avenge the death of its soldiers.

3 killed in collision between NTPC’s goods trains in MP’s Singrauli

Three people, including a loco pilot and his assistant, were killed when two goods trains of top electricity generator NTPC collided in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh early on Sunday, said police.

‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit

Donald Trump, while addressing a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, talked about the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where tens of thousands of people turned up to hear him speak along with Prime Minister Modi.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Old habit came back to haunt him’ - VVS Laxman identifies why Virat Kohli has struggled

Virat Kohli's miserable series with the bat came to an end with another underwhelming performance as was trapped by Colin de Grandhomme for a meager 14 runs. Kohli could only manage runs at a mediocre average of 9.50 and as per VVS Laxman, the biggest reason behind Kohli's struggles has been the way his bat came down to meet the ball.

Thappad box office day 2: Taapsee Pannu film sees a big jump, earns Rs 7.85 cr

Taapsee Pannu and Anubha Sinha's film started slow on Friday but has picked up pace over the weekend, earning Rs 5 crore on Saturday.

HP Spectre X360 review: The powerful and utilitarian

Hindustan Times reviewed the HP Spectre X360 13-aw0205tu model that has battery as one of its highlighted features besides the most powerful processor available right now - Intel 10th-gen Core i7.

‘Happy rider’ sparks hilarious memes, becomes Zomato’s new profile pic

The video details a conversation between the executive and another man. It's the smile that the rider sports during the entire time, which has captured people's attention, including the food delivery company itself.