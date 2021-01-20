News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi's air quality improves significantly

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi’s air cleaner, temp to remain normal today: IMD

At 7am on Wednesday, the hourly average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 322, in the "very poor" zone, a marked improvement from Tuesday’s 404, in the "severe" category. Read more

Farmers want permission for tractor rally on Republic Day, Supreme Court hearing today

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday resume the hearing on the application filed by Delhi Police seeking a direction to put an injunction on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day. Read more

Vaccine drive: Health ministry allows on-spot beneficiary registration

To deal with the issue of low turnout of healthcare workers at the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination sites, the Union health ministry has modified the Co-WIN app to now allow on-spot beneficiary registration. Read more

India vs Australia: From Mumbai to Chennai, families of unlikely heroes rejoice in victory

While the drama unfolded in Brisbane, back in Chennai, Washington Sundar’s family was drowning in a sea of phone calls. From well-wishers to journalists, everyone wanted to hear from them. Read more

When Akshay Kumar revealed he was too ‘shy’ to kiss the first girl he dated, got rejected.

Akshay Kumar may have just celebrated two decades of marital bliss with Twinkle Khanna but there was a time when he was not so lucky in love. In fact, he got rejected by the first girl he dated. Read more

2,100-pound lion statues stolen from porch, family offers $500 for safe return

It is always worrying but not uncommon to hear stories about stolen purses or gadgets. But have you ever heard about somebody stealing a 100-pound statue? Read more

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History, significance and celebration

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm as it holds special significance for the Sikhs and is considered one of their most auspicious festivals. Read more

Tandav controversy: Creator Ali Abbas Zafar decides to make changes in series

Ali Abbas Zafar announced that changes will be made to scenes in Amazon Prime Video's glossy political show ‘Tandav’. The maker of the show issued a statement after controversy around the series. Watch