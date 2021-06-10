News updates from HT| 'Got to know from various sources': Bihar govt on gap in Covid-19 toll and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Got to know from various sources': Bihar govt explains gap in Covid-19 toll

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Thursday said the government has been working on revising the Covid-19 death toll for the past few weeks after it came to know from various sources that the death toll due to Covid-19 could be more in number. Read more

Adopt ‘decent family planning policy’: Assam CM to minority community

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged the minority Muslim community in the state to adopt a “decent family planning” policy to bring down poverty and control social problems. Read more

Kerala man freed from death row in UAE returns, says got second life

45-years old Indian national Becks Kirshnan, who was freed after spending nearly nine years on a death row in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in lieu of blood money paid by an NRI businessman, reached Kerala late Wednesday and said his release gave him a “second life”. Read more

Choksi ‘unlawfully renditioned’ to Dominica so he couldn’t appeal in UK: Lawyer

Indian fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi was “unlawfully renditioned” from Antigua and Barbuda to Dominica so he would no longer have the option of appealing to the UK Privy Council against efforts to strip him of his Antiguan citizenship, a British lawyer representing the businessman said on Thursday. Read more

'Amazing how they now seem offensive': Vaughan slams 'utterly ridiculous' witch-hunt for old social media posts

It has been a turbulent time for English cricketers as several old posts made on Twitter have resurfaced which has started an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Read more

After Indian Idol appearance, Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams reality show judges for being self-centred: 'Is this a joke?'

Slamming reality show judges, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has said that those who promote themselves aren't 'real judges'. Abhijeet, a popular playback singer in the 90s, recently appeared on Indian Idol 12 as a guest judge, and said that his absence from the reality show scene was because he was unwilling to share the stage with certain people. Read more

Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message

The journey of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of tech giant Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc, from Madurai to Mountain View is a tale that serves as an inspiration to many. Read more

Sameera Reddy's Sassy Saasu Manjri Varde whips up Summer feast with mangoes

Former Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy and her Sassy Saasu, mother in law Manjri Varde make for quite a pair, and the duo are often seen on each others social media feeds pulling the most fun antics with each other showing a camaraderie that is often not even seen among mothers and daughters, let alone with a desi Saasu Maa. Read more

Watch | Explained: How Chinese nationals cheated 5 lakh Indians of ₹150 crore