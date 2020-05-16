e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Govt to spend Rs 50k crore to develop coal sector, says FM Sitharaman and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Govt to spend Rs 50k crore to develop coal sector, says FM Sitharaman and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coal is among the eight sectors including minerals, defence production, airspace management, MROs, power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy which will be in focus, the finance minister said.
Coal is among the eight sectors including minerals, defence production, airspace management, MROs, power distribution companies, space sectors, atomic energy which will be in focus, the finance minister said. (HT photo)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt to spend Rs 50,000 crore to develop coal sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday the government will explore commercial mining in the coal sector through private sector participation as she unveiled the fourth tranche of economic stimulus measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Researchers at IISER, Pune design low-cost ventilator

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER), have developed a low-cost ventilator, which is a hybrid version of US and Italian ventilators for the ICU (intensive care unit). Read more

Bombay HC allows vehicular access for essential goods thrice a week to Matheran

The Bombay high court (HC) on Saturday disposed of a petition and temporarily allowed thrice a week vehicular access to Matheran, a scenic hill station in Maharashtra, for the supply of essential goods to the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ). Read more

Curfew relaxations reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages, two other affected pockets

Curfew relaxations were reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages and two other affected pockets in the city on Saturday. The relaxations were implemented on the recommendation of Gurdaspur sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh Bal and district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq. Read more

Russia reports rise in coronavirus deaths amid decline in new cases

Russia reported a record daily death toll from Covid-19 even as the number of new coronavirus cases eased to the lowest in more than two weeks as the country comes out of lockdown measures. Read more

Told Ganguly I’ll go after McGrath: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how he unsettled Aussie quick in ICC Knockout in 2000

A lot of great fast bowlers like Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath tried to sledge Sachin Tendulkar early on his career only to realise it was not the best way. It made him more determined as he let his bat do the talking. Read more

On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, brother Sunny shares their cutest childhood pics: ‘Nothing has changed’

Actor Sunny Kaushal has shared the cutest childhood pictures to mark the birthday of his actor brother, Vicky Kaushal. For the special day, Sunny shared three photos of them as babies, toddlers, and tweens and one of them as grown-ups. Read more

Quiet villages, quaint cafes, riverside paradise, Susegad and more: Revisiting Goa away from the beaches

The first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions Goa is the thriving party scene, loud music, beach shacks, great seafood and people high on life who love to live at their pace in peace. Read more

Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines

With many working from home it may seem as if all the days of the week have merged into one. It is, then, especially important to instil normalcy by having a set routine and differentiating the weekend from the workweek. Read more

Watch| ‘Don’t bother about ratings, think about people: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

 

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In