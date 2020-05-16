News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Govt to spend Rs 50k crore to develop coal sector, says FM Sitharaman and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt to spend Rs 50,000 crore to develop coal sector: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday the government will explore commercial mining in the coal sector through private sector participation as she unveiled the fourth tranche of economic stimulus measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Researchers at IISER, Pune design low-cost ventilator

Researchers of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER), have developed a low-cost ventilator, which is a hybrid version of US and Italian ventilators for the ICU (intensive care unit). Read more

Bombay HC allows vehicular access for essential goods thrice a week to Matheran

The Bombay high court (HC) on Saturday disposed of a petition and temporarily allowed thrice a week vehicular access to Matheran, a scenic hill station in Maharashtra, for the supply of essential goods to the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ). Read more

Curfew relaxations reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages, two other affected pockets

Curfew relaxations were reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages and two other affected pockets in the city on Saturday. The relaxations were implemented on the recommendation of Gurdaspur sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh Bal and district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq. Read more

Russia reports rise in coronavirus deaths amid decline in new cases

Russia reported a record daily death toll from Covid-19 even as the number of new coronavirus cases eased to the lowest in more than two weeks as the country comes out of lockdown measures. Read more

Told Ganguly I’ll go after McGrath: Sachin Tendulkar recalls how he unsettled Aussie quick in ICC Knockout in 2000

A lot of great fast bowlers like Wasim Akram, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath tried to sledge Sachin Tendulkar early on his career only to realise it was not the best way. It made him more determined as he let his bat do the talking. Read more

On Vicky Kaushal’s birthday, brother Sunny shares their cutest childhood pics: ‘Nothing has changed’

Actor Sunny Kaushal has shared the cutest childhood pictures to mark the birthday of his actor brother, Vicky Kaushal. For the special day, Sunny shared three photos of them as babies, toddlers, and tweens and one of them as grown-ups. Read more

Quiet villages, quaint cafes, riverside paradise, Susegad and more: Revisiting Goa away from the beaches

The first thing that comes to mind when someone mentions Goa is the thriving party scene, loud music, beach shacks, great seafood and people high on life who love to live at their pace in peace. Read more

Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines

With many working from home it may seem as if all the days of the week have merged into one. It is, then, especially important to instil normalcy by having a set routine and differentiating the weekend from the workweek. Read more

Watch| ‘Don’t bother about ratings, think about people: Rahul Gandhi to Centre