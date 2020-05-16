e-paper
Russia reports rise in coronavirus deaths amid decline in new cases

Russia recorded 9,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest increase since May 1.

world Updated: May 16, 2020 16:18 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Moscow, Russia
As per data, the number of recoveries increased by 4,940 in the past day to 63,166.
As per data, the number of recoveries increased by 4,940 in the past day to 63,166.
         

Russia reported a record daily death toll from Covid-19 even as the number of new coronavirus cases eased to the lowest in more than two weeks as the country comes out of lockdown measures.

Fatalities rose by 119 in the past day to reach 2,537, according to data published by the Russian government’s virus response center. There were 9,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest increase since May 1, bringing overall infections to 272,043.

The rate of increase total cases has gradually slowed, easing to 3.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent a week earlier. Some 44.8 per cent of new cases are asymptomatic, while the number of recoveries increased by 4,940 in the past day to 63,166, according to the center.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the end of a six-week national stay-at-home order on Monday, while making regional governors responsible for relaxing lockdowns in their areas. Russia passed Spain on Tuesday to become the country with the second-most coronavirus cases in the world after the US, while also reporting the lowest fatalities among states with the highest numbers of infections.

In Moscow, construction and industrial sectors have resumed work, though Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said other restrictions must stay in place until at least May 31. He also ordered people to wear masks and gloves in public.

The decline in new cases occurred mainly due to the Russian capital, where the infections rose by 3,505, down 26 per cent on the previous day.

