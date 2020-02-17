e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times| 'Hope they will be executed on March 3': Delhi gang rape case victim's mother on fresh death warrant and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Feb 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A combo picture of the four men convicted in the December 16 Delhi gang-rape case.
A combo picture of the four men convicted in the December 16 Delhi gang-rape case.(HT Archive)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Hope they will be executed on March 3’: Delhi gang rape case victim’s mother on fresh death warrant for convicts

The mother of the December 2012 Delhi gang rape victim on Monday said she was satisfied with a fresh death warrant being issued for the four convicts in the case and hoped they would be executed on March 3.

India set to evacuate more nationals from Wuhan this week in IAF’s aircraft

India will carry out a third round of evacuation of its remaining nationals later this week from Wuhan, the central Chinese city at the epicentre of the escalating coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak which has claimed .

‘India has the best fast bowling line-up in the world but...’: Steve Waugh has his say on Jasprit Bumrah & Co

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh showered praises on the Indian fast bowling attack but added that the domination is at its peak at home.

Move over TikTok, these apps are equally fun and addictive

TikTok users absolutely swear by the app but we take a look at three of its competitors.

IIM Indore admission 2020: Registration process for 5-year IPM begins today

IIM Indore 5-year IPM 2020: The online registration process for the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) at Indian Institute of Management, Indore will begin on Monday, February 17, 2020.

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija’s dig at Taslima Nasreen, shares ‘away from suffocation’ photo with family

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has shared happy family pictures with her father and sister Rahima, a day after her choice of wearing a burqa was described as ‘suffocating’ by writer Taslima Nasreen.

Bigg Boss’ Mahira Sharma wears ‘gandi’ rip-off of Alia Bhatt’s dress. Diet Sabya calls her out on public demand

Mahira Sharma showed up at the grand finale of Bigg Boss wearing a very poorly constructed Georges Chakra rip-off, and fashion watchdog Diet Sabya couldn’t help but call out her ‘gandi’ copy.

