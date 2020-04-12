News updates from Hindustan Times: HRD ministry to launch web portal for students in schools, colleges and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 13:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

HRD ministry to launch web portal for students in schools, colleges

The Union ministry of human resource development (HRD) is planning to launch a web portal with study material for students from Class 1 in school to those studying in colleges. Read more

Is Kerala close to ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve?

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that recovery of more people and fewer new cases in the state are good signs but it should not let the administration “lower the guard” against Covid-19. Read more

Nearly 7 crore farmers get Rs 2,000 each under PM-KISAN to tide over Covid-19 crisis

As part of Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package, the government announced free foodgrain and cash doles to women, poor senior citizens and farmers to mitigate hardship faced due to Covid-19 lockdown. Read more

Covid-19 lockdown: What are red, orange and green zones and how will they impact life

An official said that the government was considering demarcating the country into three zones - red, yellow and green - depending on the scale of the Covid-19 outbreak. Read more

Have to put Indian team over individuals: Former chairman of selectors picks wicket-keeper for T20 World Cup

Former chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that if IPL does not happen this season, the doors will be shut on the comeback of MS Dhoni as the selectors will not have any option but to look beyond him for the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia later this year. Read more

Ajay Devgn ‘angry and disgusted’ at those attacking doctors amid lockdown

Ajay Devgn is fuming at the reports of doctors getting attacked by their neighbours and patients while serving people during the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, the usually calm actor took to Twitter to share a rare, strong-worded and incensed tweet. Read more

Whatsapp/ Zoom interview for medical practitioner posts, apply now

Northern Railway has invited online applications for the post of staff nurse and CMP doctors (full time specialist and general duty medical practitioners). The hiring will be on contrctual basis for Lucknow division for three months only, for the coronavirus pandemic. There are a total of 134 vacancies. Read more

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch still on track, iPhone 12 could get delayed: Report

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 by mid-April as rumoured, but the high-end iPhone 12 model could see a delay in availability. Read more

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter is back at it again. This time narrating a game that could be called dog chess

Over one-minute-long video was posted on Twitter from Cotter’s official account on April 9. Captioned “Some sports are slower. More about the strategy”, it shows his two doggo’s sitting on the floor facing each other. Read more

Diet Prada recalls when Emilia Wickstead claimed Meghan Markle’s £135k Givenchy wedding dress resembled her £7k creation

In light of Givenchy’s art director Clare Waight Keller stepping down, Diet Prada couldn’t help but set the record straight one last time. Reposting via their Instagram stories the series of posts they had shared in 2018 in regards to Emilia Wickstead’s claim. Read more

Covid-19: Italy exceeds 19,000 deaths, positive cases rise to over 150,000