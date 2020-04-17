News updates from Hindustan Times: In lockdown, 250 UP buses to bring home 7,000 students from Rajasthan’s Kota and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:06 IST

In lockdown, 250 UP buses to bring home 7,000 students from Rajasthan’s Kota

The Uttar Pradesh government is sending 250 buses to bring back 7,000 students stranded in the coaching hub of Rajasthan’s Kota due to Covid-19 lockdown.The move came after the “#sendusbackhome” campaign of the coaching students started trending on Twitter two days ago. Read more.

After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt

India’s doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases has taken a dip and currently stands at 6.2 days instead of the earlier three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. After the nationwide lockdown of 21 days and the subsequent extension, the doubling rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days at the national level, according to health ministry data. Read more.

From reverse repo rate to dividend move: Understanding RBI’s announcements

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures on Friday to infuse liquidity in the system and provide relief to borrowers amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.To begin with, RBI has cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points — from 4% to 3.75% — encouraging banks to “deploy surplus funds” and lend more, a move that will in turn result in cash in the hands of the borrower. Read more.

‘It felt like Ram Rajya’: Rs 500 notes lay on street, no one dared to pick them

About a dozen people watched from a safe distance as three Rs 500 notes lay right outside a house. For several minutes, no one dared to touch the currencies. Then someone dialled the police.The fear among many people that currency notes could be carriers of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) resulted in a peculiar situation in North Delhi’s Lawrence Road on Wednesday afternoon. Read more.

Maharashtra: Parents can complain against schools charging fees amidst lockdown

Parents from across the state can now complain to the district education officers if schools insist on paying fees during the lockdown period. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the decision in a tweet on Friday afternoon. Read more.

Plane lands in the middle of busy highway, people continue driving. Watch

Commuters on a Quebec highway were greeted with a surreal sight today morning and a video of the incident has left netizens amazed too. A small plane made an emergency landing right in the middle of the highway.In the video, the small plane hovers above the street and eventually lands amid the oncoming traffic. Shared on Twitter, the video is surprising and thrilling in equal parts. Read more.

Life in the times of Covid: Some hobbies so you don’t lose your mind

Covid-19 has affected over 180 countries around the world and most populations have been placed under mandatory lockdown. According to a recent study published in Lancet Journal, the novel coronavirus could have a “profound” effect on people’s mental health, now and in the future as well. Read more.

‘Like the way he goes by’ - Glenn McGrath names his favourite fast bowler

The game of cricket has been predominantly dominated by batsmen, who get a lot more plaudits than the bowlers. However, the appreciation has increased a lot in recent times for fast bowlers.In the past, there were several pacers like Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose, Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar who sent shivers around the batting line ups of the world. Read more.

COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

61 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1640. 6 people also succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the death toll to 38. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre has given the nod to start trials for plasma enrichment therapy and added that this will begin in the next three to four days. Watch here.