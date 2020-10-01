News updates from Hindustan Times: Incidents such as Hathras gangrape won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:06 IST

Incidents such as Hathras gangrape won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Hathras-like incidents will not be tolerated in the state and those who are indulging in crimes against women would be dealt with severely.

Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka detained; not allowed to march to Hathras to meet UP woman’s family

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday near Yamuna Expressway when the duo, after being stopped on the highway, decided to march to Hathras to meet the family of Uttar Pradesh woman who was gang-raped and died in a Delhi hospital earlier this week.

IPL 2020, RR vs KKR: Pat Cummins made Steve Smith look like lower-order batsman, says Brad Hogg

When Kolkata Knight Riders bought Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions last year, many believed that the franchise had spent too much money. Questions were raised whether Cummins will be able to justify the price tag in Indian Premier League. The no. 1 Test bowler in the world Cummins, on Wednesday, showcased why he is a threat irrespective of the format, when KKR faced Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he couldn’t afford Rs 2, shares emotional childhood memory

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a touching story from his youth, in a recent episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. When a contestant recalled how his family was having a difficult time financially, Amitabh told him the story of when he wanted to join the school cricket team, but couldn't afford it.

Sonet in flight mode as Kia Motors India records its highest-ever monthly sales

Kia Motors India registered a record performance in domestic sales charts in the month of September and sold 18,676 units here, its highest-ever since making India debut back in August of 2019.

Amid outrage over Hathras case, another Dalit girl raped in Balrampur, dies

Amid outrage over the Hathras rape case, another similar story has now emerged from neighbouring Balrampur. A Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped and later died on the way to the hospital. Both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested. Watch full video here.

Blue tea or magic potion? Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar makes fans move over Dalgona coffee and kadha

Tea lovers, especially those who love to experiment with the beverage, have a new surprise for their taste buds in the form of Blue Pea flower tea which was recently introduced to fans by Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar.

Bored of online Ludo? How about this DIY version with vegetables?

With so many people staying at home, many have turned to board games to pass time. There are also those who downloaded online games to play with friends and family. Ludo is among those games that has kept people busy during the lockdowns. However, if you're among those who now feel bored of the same old version of the game, how about giving it a little twist?