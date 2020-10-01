e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Bored of online Ludo? How about this DIY version with vegetables?

Bored of online Ludo? How about this DIY version with vegetables?

“Online version is so outdated,” says the caption shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:12 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DIY Ludo, what do you think about it?
DIY Ludo, what do you think about it?(Instagram/@rjabhinavv)
         

With so many people staying at home, many have turned to board games to pass time. There are also those who downloaded online games to play with friends and family. Ludo is among those games that has kept people busy during the lockdowns. However, if you’re among those who now feel bored of the same old version of the game, how about giving it a little twist?

A video shared on Instagram shows a family’s DIY version of Ludo. Instead of the usual paper or plastic board, the video shows the family’s DIY board drawn on the floor. As for the tokens, they are seen using vegetables.

"Online version is so outdated," says the caption shared by RJ Abhinav on Instagram.

The video will definitely make you laugh out loud and may even prompt you to tag a family member, asking them if they’ll be interesting in trying this version with you. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Online version is so outdated 😪

A post shared by RJ Abhinav (@rjabhinavv) on

Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 1.6 lakh likes - and counting. People have shared several comments on the video.

“Organic Ludo,” jokes an individual. “100% natural Ludo,” adds another.

“Let’s try this,” posted someone tagging their friends. In fact, many have tagged others to watch the video.

One individual even suggested, “End mein jis colour ki goti jeeti wo banegi (Which ever token wins is the vegetable that’ll be cooked)”.

What do you think about the video? Will you be trying it?

