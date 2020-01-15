News updates from Hindustan Times| India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet, say officials and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 08:49 IST

India will invite Pak PM Imran Khan for SCO meet: Officials

India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) it will host this year, people familiar with developments said on Tuesday.

Broadband to be partially restored in J-K today, but ban on social media stays

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, days after the Supreme Court ordered a review of the curbs imposed in the Union Territory, on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in establishments providing essential services.

India, Russia initiate talks for long-term oil supply

India and Russia have begun negotiations on an agreement for long-term assured supplies of crude oil, especially from Russia’s Far East region, as New Delhi looks to diversify its energy sources and do away with over-dependence on West Asia, people familiar with developments said.

‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday threatened to resign after a seer belonging to the Panchamsali sect of Lingayats demanded that Murugesh Nirani, a BJP MLA, be inducted into the cabinet failing which he would face the wrath of the community.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Here’s how festival is celebrated in India

An ancient festival that is observed according to solar cycles, Makar Sankranti is one of the biggest celebrations in India.

Divya Dutta: ‘I once lost a role because I was told I am fair’

She isn’t one to shy away from taking up roles which are out of her comfort zone. Actor Divya Dutta, be it in Delhi 6 (2009), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), or Badlapur (2015), has always managed to leave an impact on the audience, the length of the role irrespective.

India vs Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch script imperious new record against India

The clash between India and Australia was expected to a battle between the titans, but when the dust settled at Wankhede, it turned out to a lopsided contest - one that Australia absolutely bossed and India never really turned out.

