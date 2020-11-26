News updates from Hindustan Times: Kejriwal says wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:55 IST

Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday showed his support to the farmers who are protesting against the three farm laws passed in the Parliament in September, and said that they should be allowed to stage a peaceful protest. Read more

No schools will reopen till we’re assured Covid-19 is under control, says Delhi health minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said until the government is completely assured that the national capital’s Covid-19 situation is under control, “no schools will reopen.” Read more

Thanksgiving 2020: All you need to know about the history, significance and celebrations of this feast-filled holiday

Marked on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States, Brazil and many countries across the world, Thanksgiving is celebrated with various traditions and rituals. It is a day reserved primarily for offering thanks and acknowledging the sacrifices and blessings of the past year. Read more

BMW X5 M Competition launched at Rs 1.94 cr, targets Urus and Audi RSQ8

With an eye out for performance SUVs like Audi RSQ8 and Lamborghini Urus, the BMW X5 M Competition will hope to make a mark in a super-exclusive and extremely niche car segment here. Read more

Drunk driver smashes car into house, keeps on driving with door on roof

A picture involving a car and a house door, shared by West Yorkshire Police, UK on Twitter, may make you wonder ‘How is that even possible.’ The post describes how an Audi crashed into someone’s home. The picture shows the smashed car with a house door jammed into the windshield. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan is unrecognisable as he transforms into Bob Biswas for film shoot in Kolkata

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has transformed into your killer next door, Bob Biswas. He was spotted in Kolkata this week, shooting for the upcoming film with co-star Chitrangada Singh. Photos from the sets showed Abhishek looking much different from his usual stylish self. He was seen in a blue shirt and dark pants, wearing a ‘Bob Biwas wig’ and large glasses. Read more

1986: The year of Diego Maradona

The 1986 World Cup in Mexico must be the only World Cup in the history of the tournament to be won by a single player. Not a team - in this game that defines teamwork - but one man. The 1986 World Cup begins and ends with Maradona. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘He’s probably the best one-day player of all time,’ Australia captain Aaron Finch’s remarkable praise for India batsman

India’s long-awaited tour of Australia is finally set to kick off with the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Australia will be keen to exact revenge for their series defeat to India the last time around. Read more

Watch: India successfully test-fires land-attack version of BrahMos missile

India successfully test fired a land attack version of BrahMos supersonic missile. The supersonic cruise missile was test-fired on November 24 at Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It hit its target, which was on a different island with ‘pinpoint accuracy’. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km. Watch here